WINCHESTER — If you’re interested in getting some exercise while helping a good cause consider participating in an inaugural benefit bike ride for Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP).
The event takes place Saturday. It will begin and end at the Wellness Center at 401 Campus Boulevard on the grounds of Winchester Medical Center. There will be a 10-mile family ride as well as 30-, 50- and 70-mile routes. The 70-mile route goes into Shenandoah County.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Riders will depart at 8:30 a.m. The family ride starts at 8:45 a.m.
The cost to participate is $30 per person or $50 for a family. Registration may be done online at runatthetop.net.
Andrea Cosans, CCAP executive director, said the event is being organized by Frederick County Parks and Recreation, Blue Ridge Bicycles, Element Sports and Winchester Wheelman. As of Wednesday afternoon nearly 200 people had signed up to participate.
Other sponsors include Adams Nelson Group, Winchester Imaging, NV Hair Salon, Truist Bank, First Bank, Cafe Del Sol, Valley Health, Valley Wellness Center, Frederick Block and Stone, Tolley Dental, Winchester Equipment Company, Tire Outfitters, The Waymire Team, Bo’s Express, Solenberger’s Hardware, Fast Signs, Alamo Draft House, Apple Tent Rental, Home Depot, Richard’s Fruit Market and Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Association.
Several church groups are staffing rest stops for the cyclists. Participating churches are Welltown United Methodist, Bethel Lutheran, Grace Lutheran, Market Street United Methodist, First Presbyterian, Church of Jesus Christ of The Latter-day Saints, Relief United Methodist and Burnt Factory United Methodist.
CCAP, located at 112 S. Kent St., is a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing and help with expenses to people in need in the community. It was established in 1975.
