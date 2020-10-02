BERRYVILLE — The first Clarke County Benefit Horse Show will be held on Saturday at the county fairgrounds on West Main Street.
All proceeds will benefit the John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad in Berryville, according to organizers.
The show takes the place of — at least for this year — the annual Clarke County Ruritan Fair Horse Show, held in conjunction with the county fair. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of this year’s fair and hampered the Ruritan Club in fundraising efforts, so it couldn’t afford the expense of having a horse show, officials have said.
Bank of Clarke County is covering most of the benefit show’s expenses.
Because the Ruritan show has grown in popularity over the years, “many people were reaching out to see if we would still be holding our show this year,” show representative Cindy Goode said. “It was a disappointment to have to say it would not be held during the fair week.”
“We have families and horse farms and trainers who have been attending the show for many years,” said Goode. “They were very happy to see the show would continue, but with a bit of a different twist.”
The horse show committee decided to make this year’s event a benefit show “to give back to the community,” she said.
Enders, a mostly volunteer organization, was chosen to receive the proceeds because the pandemic also has hindered its fundraising efforts, said show representative Barbara Byrd.
The Virginia Horse Show Association and D.C. Area Horse Show Association are participating in Saturday’s show. Competitions and classes will start at 8 a.m. and continue much of the day. Practicing will begin at the fairgrounds’ new all-weather surface show ring at 7:15 a.m.
Both Western and English riders are invited to participate.
Boxed lunches can be pre-ordered.
For each horse or pony entered, a negative Coggins test result obtained within the past 12 months must be presented, and all immunizations must be up-to-date.
Adult riders must wear hard hats at all times while mounted on their horses. Junior riders must wear safety helmets with approved harnesses.
All entry fees must be paid by cash or check on Saturday.
For more information about fees and activities, contact Goode by at 540-398-0706 or email at goodepets@gmail.com.
There will be no general admission charge for people just wanting to observe.
The show was scheduled in October, instead of August when the fair usually is held, to give organizers more time to prepare for it.
“We are so excited to be able to hold the show and see so many of our old friends,” Goode said, adding they hope to “welcome many new faces,” too.
