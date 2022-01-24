The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a boating incident that left one Bentonville man dead and a teenager missing.
At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Virginia Marine Police received a call regarding a capsized vessel in the Chincoteague Bay near Curtis Merritt Harbor. Witnesses reported that a 16-foot Jon Boat carrying four people was struck by a wave causing the vessel to capsize. All four people went into the water. A Good Samaritan was able to rescue two people who remained with the vessel. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) recovered one deceased adult male, identified as Corey Alles of Bentonville. A 17-year-old boy remains missing.
The Virginia Marine Police resumed the search for the missing 17-year-old this morning. The other adult male and a 17-year-old boy were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and the Chincoteague Police Department are assisting with the investigation.
