BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. — Berkeley County Public Schools canceled classes on Monday as an investigation into a network outage and security breach that occurred Friday continues.
Staff members reportedly are unable to access critical information, which has been encrypted and is being held for ransom, according to a newsletter from the county. The school division is working with law enforcement to investigate the issue and restore operations.
“We remain dedicated to providing quality educational services to our students,” interim Superintendent Ronald Stevens said in his newsletter. “It is our goal to restore our network to operational status, but until the full scope of the incident is known, we will remain offline.”
The incident does not involve any Chromebooks issued by Berkeley County Schools, as far the district is aware. However, emergency systems and alarm bells were down in many schools. At this point in time, it is unknown whether any personal data has been breached, but the district is investigating to see if there has been any unauthorized access to personal information.
“We do not know if any personal data has been breached at this time,” Stevens stated. “When the investigation is complete, we will notify individuals, in accordance with applicable law, and provide resources to help protect against the possible misuse of their information, if applicable. Reminder, our investigation into the scope of the data that may have been impacted is ongoing.”
Though classes were canceled on Monday, school staff only had a two-hour delay. Administrative staff members reported at their regular time.
