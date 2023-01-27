BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. — In a letter to WRNR TV10, Berkeley County, W.Va., Sheriff Nathan Harmon addressed a situation regarding a traffic accident that involved his daughter on Jan. 6.
The accident report, 911 call, radio communications and body camera footage, as well as the dispatch report, were released after the accident.
“Since taking office, we have made great strides in being transparent as a department and with the efforts our men and women put forth each and every day. In the effort of maintaining that level of transparency, a media outlet reached out to me (FOX 5), and I gladly accepted to meet them in person and give them what I am about to give you. Subsequently, FOX 5 failed to follow through after waiting on them for over three hours,” Harmon said in the letter.
“As a father and out of respect for the citizens of this county in which I serve, I offer you complete disclosure of the accident my daughter was involved in, shortly after midnight on Jan. 6, to simply show you this was a basic traffic accident, where there was no sign of alcohol involved. I responded to the accident to account for the vehicle and ensure my daughter was medically sound. I took additional effort to ensure that my movements were documented, via 911 dispatch. I also dressed in civilian clothes to thwart any perceived authoritative image. In no way did I interfere with, nor direct, the investigating officer how to conduct their investigation.”
Additionally, the letter said that his daughter failed to use due care negotiating a turn and was subsequently given a "warning," which Harmon noted is standard practice by the department when there is no personal injury to another party involved.
“We have often felt there is no need to further compound an individual’s misfortune,” he said. “I am thankful that my daughter was not hurt, but I am also disappointed in her actions and do not condone the manner in which she has displayed herself in past videos. To this end, as parents, my wife and I will continue to try to guide our kids to do what is right and responsible. Moving forward, my family and I will be further addressing this with our daughter in private and greatly appreciate your understanding.”
The calls and radio communication, provided upon request by WRNR TV 10, can be found at the following locations:
• Call 1- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCePvANt46A
• Call 2 - https://youtu.be/mOuQo_FWrnY
• Call 3 - https://youtu.be/mpNjih8gJcc
Radio Communication- https://youtu.be/LNnTh5bHmHA
Body camera footage from Berkeley County Sheriff's Deputy William Henderson can be found at https://youtu.be/Oouwef-KpG0.
The video is unedited, as received from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Department, and the audio was edited to take out the property owner’s name and phone number.
The dispatch report can be found at https://www.facebook.com/TV10WRNR/photos/pcb.1571360286710491/1571360156710504 on WRNR’s Facebook page.
According to the police report, the vehicle was traveling north on Cemetery Road and failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The vehicle ran off the roadway to the left, striking a mailbox and a shrub with a concrete block, which caused the passenger side of the vehicle to come off the ground.
Additionally, it stated that the vehicle struck the ground, along with striking three fence posts and approximately 14 feet of vinyl fence. The vehicle reportedly came to rest on the downslope of a hill on a retaining wall. The driver refused medical treatment and stated that she struck a deer.
No evidence of a deer strike was observed, and Deputy Henderson made contact with the homeowner. She was provided with the driver’s information and confirmed she was the owner of the mailbox and shrub. The owner of the fence and retaining wall did not answer the door, and information was left at the door for the property owner.
On the report, it was indicated that there was no alcohol or drug use suspected.
“I don’t think there is anyone out there that can compete with Facebook court. What I mean by that is you are convicted before facts and information comes out," Harmon told the Martinsburg Journal. "Tom (Young, deputy sheriff) and I have fought extremely hard to be transparent with the department and ourselves, and we have done so the past two years. I would challenge the idea that we have been the most transparent, more so than the past two decades. I am very open on social media in terms of what our department is doing, and I am very avid about involving the community.”
“This situation, as private as it should be, I accept the responsibility of the position I hold and not everything can be private, especially when accusations start just like this. I feel obligated to the people that I serve. My life needs to be an open book. That doesn’t mean my entire family lives are an open book — mine is, and I will take that sacrifice,” Harmon said. “In doing so, I wanted the public to understand that level of transparency that I am willing to offer.”
Harmon did say that the video was uploaded wrong, or in an incorrect format to some degree, and that there is a glitch where it loops around and misses a portion of the video.
“Granted that is a technical mistake, it is already on social media and being taken advantage of and (people are) saying that we edited 30 minutes of it. That is an example of what I am talking about — a person has no rights when it comes to social media. You will get convicted, there is no jury, there is no due process, accusations will go,” he said.
Harmon added that he loves Facebook, but he also hates it.
“I would love for someone to raise their hand that doesn’t have a problem with a child of theirs. Like the Bible scripture says, ‘Let the first person without sin cast the first stone,’’’ he added.
He mentioned that there have been messages to his daughter to kill herself, noting the extensive amount of cyberbullying going on.
“Has my daughter seen the light in terms of decisions that affect other people, not just herself? One-hundred percent, absolutely. Do I think that this incident has changed her dramatically? Yes, 100%,” Harmon said. “My wife and I will deal with our daughter and have been dealing with our daughter, and that is an uphill climb for sure.”
Regarding all documentation, he added that the concept was to issue the same information one would get if they applied for a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and that information was not changed, noting that an individual on social media said he got a different CAD (computer-aided dispatch) form, which Harmon said is not the case.
“A CAD cannot be changed — people need to know that. A CAD cannot be adjusted,” he said. “We don’t take whiteout to it, and you can’t change it. Sure, someone’s Social Security number, date of birth, the redacted stuff that needs to be redacted, but you can’t change it.
“There is nothing that I say that will be good enough for those naysayers out there that were against me from Day 1. There is nothing that I can say,” he said. “Just like with this issue now, 100% complete transparency and providing everything that our department can provide, and it is still not enough, or there are still some conspiracy theories,” he concluded.
