BERRYVILLE — Arts organizations can apply to the town for funds to help cover costs for local activities they're planning in the near future.
The town will apply to the Virginia Commission for the Arts’ Creative Communities Partnership Grant Program for $4,500. If it gets the grant, the town will match it with an equal amount of local funds. It then will distribute the total of $9,000 among independent arts organizations to support Berryville-based activities planned between July 1 and June 30, 2022, according to Assistant Town Manager/Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
Applicants must be nonprofit entities classified as 501(c)(3) under federal tax codes. They must be incorporated in Virginia and based in the state, and their main purpose must be to develop and host artistic activities. Examples include dance, music and theater as well as visual, literary and media arts.
Money can't be provided to individual performers to use toward specific performances, Dunkle said.
Applications are available on the town's website at http://berryvilleva.gov. To be considered, they must be filled out and submitted online to Dunkle at planner@berryvilleva.gov by 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
On Feb. 23, Berryville Town Council's Community Development Committee will review applications and make recommendations to the full council on which ones to fund. If the town receives the state grant, the council will make the official decision on recipients, Dunkle said.
Funds will be distributed to selected arts organizations after July 1, she said.
The town has applied for Creative Communities Partnership Grants annually. According to Dunkle, grant money obtained was disbursed to Berryville Main Street, which through its former Firehouse Gallery oversaw various local arts activities. After the gallery closed, money was provided to the Barns of Rose Hill last year.
"Now we're opening it up to other arts organizations," said Dunkle. Town officials want to find out what other arts organizations exist and provide — or are willing to provide — activities in Berryville, she said.
Dunkle, who has a bachelor's degree in art, encourages people to participate in the arts.
"It expands their knowledge," she said.
From Berryville's prospective, she continued, arts programs "enrich the community's experiences" and "bring visitors to the town."
For more information about Creative Communities Partnership Grants, email Dunkle or call her at 540- 955-4081 or go online to www.arts.virginia.gov/grants_local.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.