BERRYVILLE — No higher tax rates are part of a $7.63 million budget adopted by Berryville Town Council on Tuesday for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
But that will not necessarily prevent residents from receiving higher tax bills for their homes.
The town’s real estate tax rate will drop from 20 cents to 17.741 cents per $100 of assessed value. At the new rate, the owners of a house assessed at $150,000 typically will see their annual tax bill decrease from $300 to about $266.
However, Clarke County’s recent property reassessment showed homes in the Berryville Magisterial District rose in value by an average of 20% in the past four years. So if the reassessment resulted in the $150,000 home’s value rising by that percentage, its new fair market value will be $180,000. That means the owners will get a tax bill for about $319. The bill will be higher despite the lower tax rate.
Berryville’s personal property (vehicle) tax rate will remain $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. Under that rate, the owner of a car assessed at $10,000 technically owes $125 in taxes. Yet the town expects to receive enough state revenue through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act to cover 70% of vehicle owners’ bills, up to the first $20,000 in value. As a result, the owner of that car will owe the town only $37.50.
The tax rate for business machinery and tools will remain $1.30 per $100.
Berryville residents and businesses pay county as well as town taxes.
The town’s spending plan is balanced, with budgeted expenditures totaling $7,631,545, the amount of revenue that officials anticipate collecting.
Also Tuesday, the council adopted a memorandum of understanding between the town and Clarke County to cooperate on future economic development and tourism promotion efforts.
Berryville’s fiscal 2021 budget includes $17,500 to help the county fund the hiring of a permanent, full-time economic development and tourism director. The pact calls for that amount to increase to $18,500 in fiscal 2022 and $19,500 in the following year.
Despite voting for the memorandum, Mayor Patricia Dickinson said she is concerned about Berryville increasing its allocations while not knowing for certain how much the town will benefit from cooperating with the county.
Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez, who serves on a joint committee overseeing matters pertaining to the memorandum, said she is comfortable with the allocations because “they’ve (the county) made it clear to us we’re going to have a big seat at the table (influence in discussions) going forward.”
The council recognized Dickinson, whose service as mayor will end on June 30. She did not run for a second four-year term in the May 19 municipal election.
Together, “we’ve tackled many challenging opportunities and controversial issues,” Dickinson said. She did not elaborate, but she mentioned progress she believes has been made during her term. That includes the Robert Regan Village apartments for seniors now under construction, traffic-calming measures put into place along local streets and changes implemented in financial procedures.
“We haven’t always agreed” on how to handle issues, “nor should we,” Dickinson said.
“It’s not easy to be the mayor of a small town, and I appreciate the time and effort you put into the job,” Rodriguez told her.
On July 1, Dickinson will be succeeded by Jay Arnold, the council’s current recorder who was the only official mayoral candidate in the May election.
Rodriguez congratulated Erecka Gibson and Donna Marie McDonald on their re-election to the council. Gibson and McDonald were the only official candidates who ran for their ward seats.
The council reappointed Sheryl Reid and Krish Mathur to the Berryville Planning Commission and Robin McFillen to the Berryville Architectural Review Board. Their new terms will expire on June 30, 2024.
Social distancing measures were in place at Tuesday’s council session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dickinson, Arnold, Rodriguez and Councilwoman Diane Harrison were present. Gibson and McDonald participated via phone from their homes.
