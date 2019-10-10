BERRYVILLE — New water and sewer rates adopted by Berryville Town Council on Tuesday will become effective Nov. 22.
Customer meters will be read on that date. Town Manager Keith Dalton said customers should notice the rate changes beginning with their January bills.
Council approved the changes in a 5-1 vote. Mayor Patricia Dickinson was the dissenter.
Four people were in the audience at the meeting. No one commented during a public hearing on the matter before a vote was taken, but resident Lonnie Grubbs shrugged and said from his seat in the meeting room, “You’re still going to do it.”
Five people gave their opinions during a public comment time at a September council meeting.
The water rate will drop by 25 cents, from $8.40 to $8.15 per 1,000 gallons used. The sewer rate will increase by 27 cents, from $17 to $17.27 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
Monthly bills now will include a $2.50 fee for each service to help the town recoup some of its expenses for operating and maintaining the systems, such as water quality testing, personnel, meter reading and billing costs.
Some officials maintain the fees are an equitable way of distributing those expenses among customers, regardless of how much water and/or sewer capacity they use.
Dickinson said she thinks the administrative fees are not equitable because an “individual living (alone) in a single-family home will pay just as much ... as a large business.”
With the administrative fees, the total monthly water/sewer bill for customers using 1,000 gallons of each will be $30.42, an increase of $5.02 from the current $25.40.
The minimum monthly fees for customers using less than 1,000 gallons will remain $5 for water and $15 for sewer. With the administrative fees, the total bill will increase by $5, from $20 to $25.
After examining the town’s water and sewer systems recently, Pennoni Associates Inc. of Winchester identified more than $35 million in improvements needed during the next 20 years to keep them from failing.
The rate changes are designed to generate revenue to put toward those expenses.
Tom Frederick, Pennoni’s associate vice president and director of water/wastewater practice, has said the water system especially needs work because it has not undergone as many minor improvements in recent years as the sewer system. If a water supply problem occurs, the town does not have infrastructure to obtain water from nearby communities that might be in a position to assist.
The firm has suggested that Berryville increase its water rate by at least 10.2% and its sewer rate by at least 2.3% annually for the next five years. But the new rates do not correspond with all of the recommendations.
In setting the new rates, some council members voiced concerned about increases being too much for customers — especially those using lesser amounts of water and sewer capacity — to handle at one time.
The administrative fees should generate enough revenue to immediately suffice while reducing the water rate, according to Dalton.
Dickinson said she thinks rate hikes may be unnecessary.
Pennoni’s analysis assumes, Dickinson said, that “the only source of revenue for this asset (improvement) program will be local water and wastewater revenues from fee increases.” Funding sources such as grants or loans could be pursued, she said. Grants would not have to be paid back, so rate hikes would not be necessary. If loans are obtained, rates only would have to rise enough to pay off debt obligations, she added.
“These capital improvements are long-term assets, and yet we are trying to pay for them with short-term revenue streams,” Dickinson continued. “This is not good financial management. Before we raise rates, we need to have a financial plan” that could include seeking grants and loans.
“It seems to me we are moving forward in a panic mode, when there is no need to panic,” she said.
Councilwomen Diane Harrison and Donna Marie McDonald said they do not think the town is trying to gouge its utility customers as Dickinson seems to believe.
During various meetings this year, “we racked our brains” over 15 potential strategies identified by Pennoni, McDonald said. “We’ve talked about this, and we’ve talked about it and we’ve talked about it. This is not something that we can keep discussing.”
“The longer you let things go, the more expensive they get” to repair, she said.
Councilwoman Erecka Gibson said plans to upgrade the water and sewer systems, and adjusting the rates to garner the necessary revenue, probably should have been put into place sooner.
The town can pursue grants, loans and other revenue sources, Gibson said. Any money received might reduce or eliminate any future rate increases, she said.
“We agreed that we’d evaluate this (situation) annually,” she continued, adding that Pennoni’s recommendations are “not set in stone.”
