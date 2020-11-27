Hip and Humble STAR Jenny-2.jpeg

Hip and Humble in downtown Berryville has decked the halls for the holiday shopping season.

 Courtesy Clarke County

BERRYVILLE — If you shop in Berryville this holiday season, you may just find yourself handsomely rewarded.

Each year, Berryville Main Street sponsors a $1,500 giveaway during the holiday season as part of its shop local promotion.

“Two years ago we decided that all the prize money would be given out in Berryville Bucks, keeping all the revenue among the merchants who sponsor the event. Previously, half was given out in cash,” explained Kim Ragland, president of Berryville Main Street. “This decision has created a great deal of enthusiasm with our merchants. In fact, we have more sponsors this year than ever.”

Thirty-seven businesses have signed on to participate in this year's giveaway.

Here's how it works:

Between now and Dec. 11, visit one of the businesses listed below to enter your name into the raffle. While the Berryville Bucks program totals $1,500, that prize total is broken down into 11 prizes: the Grand Prize is $400 Berryville Bucks, two $200 Berryville Bucks winners, five $100 Berryville Bucks winners and four $50 Berryville Bucks winners. A purchase is not necessary to enter the contest, but purchases equal additional entries. The drawing takes place on Dec. 11. Berryville Bucks can be used at any of the participating businesses (listed below.)

That prize money will come just in time to help with your local Berryville and Clarke County shopping for the holidays.

The community is also participating in Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 28, which is sponsored by American Express. Ragland said they received promotional materials from American Express and have “blanketed the county with posters, window signs, Shop Small nylon shopping bags and even Berryville Main Street T-shirts.” More than 45 local merchants are participating in the program. Contact your favorite Berryville or Clarke County stores to find out what promotions they may be running as part of Shop Small Saturday.

Visit Berryville Main Street online at www.facebook.com/BerryvilleMainStreet/

Businesses participating in $1,500 Berryville Bucks Giveaway

Althouse Pottery

Annabelle Beauty Salon

Audley Farm

Bank of Clarke County

Barns of Rose Hill

Battletown Pharmacy

Berryville Auto Parts/RadioShack

Berryville Family Chiropractic

Berryville Farm and Pet Supply

Berryville Optometry

Berryville Service Center

Blossman Propane Gas & Appliance

Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Store

Brazen Sheep

Cabinet & Appliance Center

Camino Real of Berryville

Footloose Dance & Gymnastics

Hip & Humble Antiques & Interiors

Imagine Massage Therapy

Jane’s Lunch

JCS Home Services

Locke Store/The Buttery

Mario’s Pizza

Mt. Airy Farm Market

My Neighbor & Me

Pine Grove Restaurant

Ridgeway’s Autobody

Santorini Grill

Smallwood Woodworking

Split Ends

Sponseller’s Flower Shop

Sweet Basil Thai

Sweet Elephant Bake Shop

Sweet Pea’s Children’s Shop

The Berryville Grille

The Family Trust Numismatics

Veramar Vineyard

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.