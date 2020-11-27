BERRYVILLE — If you shop in Berryville this holiday season, you may just find yourself handsomely rewarded.
Each year, Berryville Main Street sponsors a $1,500 giveaway during the holiday season as part of its shop local promotion.
“Two years ago we decided that all the prize money would be given out in Berryville Bucks, keeping all the revenue among the merchants who sponsor the event. Previously, half was given out in cash,” explained Kim Ragland, president of Berryville Main Street. “This decision has created a great deal of enthusiasm with our merchants. In fact, we have more sponsors this year than ever.”
Thirty-seven businesses have signed on to participate in this year's giveaway.
Here's how it works:
Between now and Dec. 11, visit one of the businesses listed below to enter your name into the raffle. While the Berryville Bucks program totals $1,500, that prize total is broken down into 11 prizes: the Grand Prize is $400 Berryville Bucks, two $200 Berryville Bucks winners, five $100 Berryville Bucks winners and four $50 Berryville Bucks winners. A purchase is not necessary to enter the contest, but purchases equal additional entries. The drawing takes place on Dec. 11. Berryville Bucks can be used at any of the participating businesses (listed below.)
That prize money will come just in time to help with your local Berryville and Clarke County shopping for the holidays.
The community is also participating in Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 28, which is sponsored by American Express. Ragland said they received promotional materials from American Express and have “blanketed the county with posters, window signs, Shop Small nylon shopping bags and even Berryville Main Street T-shirts.” More than 45 local merchants are participating in the program. Contact your favorite Berryville or Clarke County stores to find out what promotions they may be running as part of Shop Small Saturday.
Visit Berryville Main Street online at www.facebook.com/BerryvilleMainStreet/
Businesses participating in $1,500 Berryville Bucks Giveaway
Althouse Pottery
Annabelle Beauty Salon
Audley Farm
Bank of Clarke County
Barns of Rose Hill
Battletown Pharmacy
Berryville Auto Parts/RadioShack
Berryville Family Chiropractic
Berryville Farm and Pet Supply
Berryville Optometry
Berryville Service Center
Blossman Propane Gas & Appliance
Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Store
Brazen Sheep
Cabinet & Appliance Center
Camino Real of Berryville
Footloose Dance & Gymnastics
Hip & Humble Antiques & Interiors
Imagine Massage Therapy
Jane’s Lunch
JCS Home Services
Locke Store/The Buttery
Mario’s Pizza
Mt. Airy Farm Market
My Neighbor & Me
Pine Grove Restaurant
Ridgeway’s Autobody
Santorini Grill
Smallwood Woodworking
Split Ends
Sponseller’s Flower Shop
Sweet Basil Thai
Sweet Elephant Bake Shop
Sweet Pea’s Children’s Shop
The Berryville Grille
The Family Trust Numismatics
Veramar Vineyard
