BERRYVILLE — Portions of nine streets throughout Berryville are targeted to be repaved by July.
Berryville Town Council approved the street paving schedule in a unanimous vote Tuesday night. In doing so, the council gave Town Manager Keith Dalton permission to issue contractors an invitation to bid on the project and execute documents pertaining to it.
One street section to be repaved is West Fairfax Street between North Buckmarsh Street and North Church Street.
Already in need of repaving several years ago, "it's gotten beat up pretty badly" in recent months, Dalton said, by large trucks and other vehicles involved with construction of the nearby Fellowship Square and Shenandoah Crossing subdivisions.
The town postponed repaving West Fairfax, knowing the construction was going to occur. But "much of the (subdivisions') infrastructure is in now," Dalton said, so the town is proceeding with the resurfacing.
Because of the street's extreme roughness, a "scratch coat" must be installed before a top coat of asphalt is applied, he said. That term refers to a lift of asphalt applied to pavement, at varying depths, to create a uniform surface on which the top coat is placed, he explained.
Other street portions on the repaving list are:
• Ridge Road, from West Fairfax to Circle Drive.
• Rockcroft Drive and North Church, from Ridge to West Fairfax.
• Circle, from Ridge to where the pavement ends.
• Chalmers Court, from East Main Street to the Orchard Court Apartments entrance.
• Blue Ridge Street, from Jack Enders Boulevard to where the pavement ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.