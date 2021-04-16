BERRYVILLE — Portions of nine streets throughout Berryville are targeted to be repaved by July.

Berryville Town Council approved the street paving schedule in a unanimous vote Tuesday night. In doing so, the council gave Town Manager Keith Dalton permission to issue contractors an invitation to bid on the project and execute documents pertaining to it.

One street section to be repaved is West Fairfax Street between North Buckmarsh Street and North Church Street.

Already in need of repaving several years ago, "it's gotten beat up pretty badly" in recent months, Dalton said, by large trucks and other vehicles involved with construction of the nearby Fellowship Square and Shenandoah Crossing subdivisions.

The town postponed repaving West Fairfax, knowing the construction was going to occur. But "much of the (subdivisions') infrastructure is in now," Dalton said, so the town is proceeding with the resurfacing.

Because of the street's extreme roughness, a "scratch coat" must be installed before a top coat of asphalt is applied, he said. That term refers to a lift of asphalt applied to pavement, at varying depths, to create a uniform surface on which the top coat is placed, he explained.

Other street portions on the repaving list are:

• Ridge Road, from West Fairfax to Circle Drive.

• Rockcroft Drive and North Church, from Ridge to West Fairfax.

• Circle, from Ridge to where the pavement ends.

• Chalmers Court, from East Main Street to the Orchard Court Apartments entrance.

• Blue Ridge Street, from Jack Enders Boulevard to where the pavement ends.

• Litten Court and Turner Court, from South Church Street to where the cul-de-sacs end.
 
• Harriman Court, from Hermitage Boulevard to the end of the cul-de-sac.
 
Out of concern over influencing contractors' bids, Dalton declined to publicly estimate how much the repavings will cost. However, he said he anticipates funds that Berryville receives from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for street maintenance will cover the expense.
 
While the street portions targeted for resurfacing are in bad shape, Dalton acknowledged there are some in worse condition. The town will pursue repaving them after planned utility projects on ongoing construction along them are finished, he said, mentioning Bel Voi Drive and Josephine Street as examples.
 
In another street maintenance matter, this year's street sweeping effort was completed on April 2, having started earlier than usual because of early springlike weather.
 
Va. 7 Business (East and West Main streets) and U.S. 340 (Buckmarsh Street) were swept first, followed by all other streets, according to Public Works Director Rick Boor.
 
VDOT helped with the sweeping.
 

— Contact Mickey Powell at mpowell@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.