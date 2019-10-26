BERRYVILLE — A downtown apartment complex has undergone a nearly $2 million makeover in the past year.
“It was pretty much a complete renovation,” both inside and out, said Washington Square Apartments owner Gant Miller.
The 46-unit complex on East Main Street held an open house Friday afternoon so the public could view the refurbishments up close.
Washington Square is a complex serving mostly older people with limited incomes. It participates in a rental assistance program provided through U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and receives federal subsidies.
Rural Development financed the renovations, Miller said.
So-called “affordable housing” complexes sometimes have a negative reputation, he said, adding that he doesn’t want Washington Square to be viewed that way.
“We’re trying to create a nice community for people” needing help with their housing expenses, he said.
Improvements were made to sidewalks, parking lots and the grounds. Miller noted that some overgrown greenery was removed to give the complex a more open feel.
However, about 1,000 flower bulbs were planted on the grounds.
“They ought to be beautiful in the springtime when they start popping up,” said Miller.
A gazebo was built for outdoor activities. Cement siding was installed on building exteriors using a method that Miller said will allow condensation to drain easily. Shingle roofs were replaced with metal ones.
Energy-efficient LED lighting was installed throughout the complex.
“Hopefully, our operating costs (for lights) will be less than they were before,” Miller said.
Luxury-style vinyl tile was installed in apartments, he said, along with new kitchen cabinets and countertops. New appliances were installed in units that needed them. Bathrooms of residents with disabilities were made more easily accessible. On steps leading to apartments, materials were installed to make it easier for people to climb them without tripping.
Overall, the apartments are “lighter, more airy, safer and much more comfortable for people to live here,” Miller added.
“It’s super,” resident Sharon Main said of the renovations.
Observing the construction, “you could see the progression every day,” she said.
Main has lived at Washington Square for about 15 years. But her late mother was the second person to move into the complex.
“She’d be amazed” at how it looks now, Main said.
Most of the work is complete, but there is some left to do.
No residents were displaced during the construction. As renovations to some apartments were made, residents moved into them, leaving their old units ready for remodeling, according to Miller.
Yet a few residents did not want to change apartments because of health reasons. Miller said those units will be remodeled in the future
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.