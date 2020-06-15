BERRYVILLE — Developers want to extend the dead-end street running in front of Martin’s and McDonald’s and connect it to another street nearby.
At 7 p.m. June 24, the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) will hold a public hearing on a request by House of Lords Inc. and Ding Yi Wang for approval of a final plat and site plan to extend McNeil Drive and create a two-lot subdivision.
The BADA advises Berryville Town Council and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on issues pertaining to the development of Annexation Area B on the town’s north side. Some of the area’s 880 acres already are annexed; some are not.
Basically, the authority acts like a planning commission for Annexation Area B, separate from the town’s and county’s commissions, said Christy Dunkle, Berryville’s assistant town manager for community development and operations. Its duties include reviewing, and then approving or denying, subdivision, boundary line adjustment and site plan applications.
McNeil Drive is within the town limits. Plans include extending it to connect with Chamberlain Street.
The parcel to be split is zoned Business Commercial. Alton Echols, president of House of Lords, said the lots could be used for various purposes, including a fast-food restaurant, gas station/convenience store or medical/dental offices.
“The town needs revenue,” Echols said, adding “we’re too small” to rely solely on residential real-estate taxes to boost the town’s coffers.
Berryville has only two fast-food restaurants: McDonald’s and Subway. Another one would help the town generate more revenue through its meals tax, Echols said.
Yet studies show “we need quite a few doctors and medical people in the Berryville area,” he said.
Echols said representatives of some businesses have shown interest in the lots. He declined to identify those businesses.
In considering approval of the final plat and site plan, the BADA needs more information from the developers on matters such as lot entrances and where sidewalks, water and sewer lines and street lights are located, a document shows.
Some street improvements, such as new turning lanes, also might be needed, the document indicates.
The BADA’s hearing will be held at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
