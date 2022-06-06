BERRYVILLE — Drivers in the Berryville area should expect detours in the coming days as a Norfolk Southern crew makes repairs to the railroad.
Repairs are expected to start either on Wednesday or next Monday. But don’t be surprised to see the work begin later. The crew already has faced delays, according to Berryville Police Chief Neal White.
“The crew has been working its way up here from some place in North Carolina,” White said, noting that the work originally was supposed to start on Monday of this week. “There’s been a lot of logistics involved.”
In Berryville, repairs will occur at the railroad crossing on East Main Street and along the tracks near Station Road. Repairs also will occur at the crossing on Boom Road, near Audley Lane, in Clarke County northeast of the town.
Old railroad ties — rectangular supports under the rails — will be removed, then replaced with new ones. New asphalt will be installed around the new ties, and then the asphalt will have to cure, said White.
“It sounds like routine maintenance,” he said, although he didn’t know the full details.
On their Facebook page, Clarke County officials advise drivers to expect affected crossings to be closed at least two days after repairs begin.
U.S. 340 (Buckmarsh Street) and Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) will be the main detour routes around the East Main Street crossing while work is in progress there. Detour signs will be posted.
First Street and Station Road will remain open to local traffic.
Approximately 40 times — at least — during the past several years, the East Main crossing has been unexpectedly blocked for long periods, either by trains stopping on tracks or close enough to keep the safety arms down. The longest blockage, which occurred overnight on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2020, lasted more than three hours.
Along with traffic suddenly having to be rerouted, town officials voiced concern to Norfolk Southern about fire and rescue crews potentially not being able to reach an emergency scene quickly.
Since then, blockages “haven’t been as frequent, but they still occur from time to time,” White said.
“When we (police) advise them it’s an issue, they seem to get the tracks cleared more expeditiously” now, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.