BERRYVILLE — Town Council is imploring the General Assembly to reform Virginia’s mental health system so police have to spend less time with patients in crisis.
A letter to that effect, signed by Mayor Jay Arnold, will be sent to lawmakers representing Berryville, including state Sen. Jill Vogel (R-Upperville) and Dels. Wendy Gooditis (D-Boyce) and Dave LaRock (R-Hamilton).
It’s “a top priority” not only for Berryville, but also other communities statewide, the letter asserts.
Staffing shortages and other issues have reduced available bed spaces at state psychiatric hospitals. Five such hospitals, including Western State Hospital in Staunton, have temporarily stopped admitting new patients due to inadequate staffing, rising caseloads and a surge in the number of employees assaulted by patients, according to state Behavioral and Developmental Services Commissioner Allison Land.
Private psychiatric hospitals often refuse to admit patients due to issues such as violent behavior, resulting in police relying more on state hospitals, said Berryville Police Chief Neal White.
If a state bed isn’t available, the mentally ill must remain at a local hospital with police watching over them.
Magistrates can issue temporary detention orders (TDOs) when people are deemed likely to cause substantial harm to themselves or others. The orders enable patients to remain in police custody for up to 96 hours.
“It’s inhumane,” White said, to require a patient to stay in an emergency department cubicle for that long with little to no treatment.
But “we just can’t take a mental health client down to Staunton (the location of Western State Hospital) and drop them off in the parking lot,” he said.
Law enforcement officers and patients “now find themselves lingering in an emergency department ... of a local hospital for days waiting for a mental health bed to become available, without receiving any mental health services, only to be released back into their previous environments because the legally permitted period of involuntary detention has expired,” the council’s letter reads.
“This broken system is placing law-enforcement officers in local emergency departments boarding mental health clients instead of patrolling the streets of our communities, which puts the safety and welfare of the community in jeopardy,” the letter continues. “It also places mental health services out of reach to those clients who so desperately need them during a time of crisis.”
Berryville police have responded to 55 incidents of people having mental health crises so far this year, statistics provided to the council show.
Statistics requested by The Winchester Star show those incidents have taken up 325.75 hours of police time, including 226.75 in “boarding hours” — how White describes time overseeing someone for whom a TDO has been issued.
The police department has spent a total of $11,982.87 in overtime compensation for officers who’ve had to sit with people.
In comparison, mental health incidents accounted for 142.5 hours of Berryville officers’ time in 2020. There were no boarding hours last year. Still, the department paid $4,473.11 in overtime expenses, statistics indicate.
“The numbers have been going up and up and up recently,” White said. He speculated that economic hardships and other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic are somewhat to blame.
A single officer doesn’t have to stay with a person in the hospital for up to 96 hours straight. The officer usually is relieved by another officer at shift change, or soon thereafter. Yet the relieving officer may be someone not scheduled to be on duty, resulting in overtime.
White said the police department hasn’t yet suffered a crisis itself — such as not having enough officers available to respond to a crime — due to staff having to sit with patients in a hospital.
“Officers are having to work days over days straight,” sometimes seeing vacations cancelled, White said.
“You’re burning the candle at both ends,” he said. “You can’t work in perpetuity without a break ... without safety becoming an issue” due to emotional and physical burnout.
And, “when you have a small (police) force and you’re short” on officers, it makes the problem worse, Arnold said.
Two officer positions currently are vacant within the police department. One is that of an officer who recently resigned to work for the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. The other is a newly-established position.
While a person under a TDO remains at the local hospital, calls continue to be made to private and public psychiatric hospitals until either a bed becomes available somewhere or the order expires and the person is sent home, White said.
“The impact of providing mental health services to those in acute crisis is taking an extreme toll on communities of all sizes across the commonwealth,” the council’s letter to the lawmakers reads. “We call upon you to advocate for serious and extensive discussions ... in upcoming legislative sessions before any further harm befalls our communities.”
Other localities have sent similar letters to lawmakers, White said to his understanding.
Asked if he thinks Berryville’s letter will do any good, he declined to speculate.
The General Assembly is “a fickle beast,” he said. “I don’t attempt to forecast what Richmond will do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.