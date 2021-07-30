BERRYVILLE — Moses was at Rose Hill Park this week, despite there not being enough water in Town Run for him to part.
Noah stopped by, too, although the creek isn’t big enough to accommodate his ark.
Their visits were during a “Backyard Bible School” held Monday through Thursday evenings near the gazebo at the park in downtown Berryville. The free event was hosted by the Berryville Baptist Rascals, a youth puppet and musical theater group affiliated with Berryville Baptist Church.
Ten teenagers currently comprise the Rascals, a group that has performed its puppetry far and wide for more than 30 years. The group is for middle-school and high-school students. However, it’s being assisted this year by two younger kids related to grown-ups who also provide help, according to Joan Houck, its adult leader.
The Rascals have performed as far away as South Africa. They’ve also performed in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic — in Spanish.
This week’s event was the group’s first performances since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We felt like we needed to contribute something” to the community, Houck said.
Typically during the summertime, the Rascals take an extended mission trip elsewhere and perform.
Anyone interested in joining the Rascals can call Berryville Baptist Church at 540-955-1423. The church then will put the caller in touch with Houck.
“We’re a Christian organization open to anyone in that age group,” regardless of what church a teenager attends, Houck said.
But be advised: “It takes a lot of hard work,” including regular puppetry practices, to be in the Rascals, she said.
