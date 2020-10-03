BERRYVILLE — It doesn’t take Norma Green long to cut a man’s hair.
Run the razor across his head a few times. Then a snip here, a snip there with the scissors to get any spots that the razor missed.
It takes maybe five or six minutes. Voila! Next customer, please.
Having cut hair for a half-century, Green probably could do it in her sleep. She’s memorized what styles most of her customers at the Main Street Barber Shop want. After all, she’s known many of them and their families for years.
“I’m on my fourth generation” of customers, she said with a smile, “from their 90s down to their first haircuts.”
Green enjoys light conversation with her regulars. She likes catching up on what’s going on in their lives.
“She’s got the best personality,” Michael Jones of Berryville said following a recent trim. “She’s a really sweet person.”
But she doesn’t mess around on the job. Her goal is to get customers in and out as quickly as possible. Most of the time, there’s at least one or two waiting.
Jones and another customer, Chuck May of Clear Brook, agree that Green is an excellent barber.
“She gives traditional razor cuts,” said May, who has come to her for about five years. “Nobody else around here gives them.”
Stepping into Green’s downtown shop is like stepping back in time. Customers enter and leave through a screened, wooden door. The two barber’s chairs are extremely worn but sturdy. Above two white pedestal sinks are shelves with supplies such as hand sanitizer, dandruff remover, talc and — of course — the glass Barbicide® jar in which combs are sterilized. The newest furnishing appears to be the radio, which always is playing country music, and it’s designed to resemble a jukebox from the 1950s.
Outside, there is a old-fashioned barber pole, its red and blue stripes twirling around the white cylinder.
Another nod to the past is the wooden cash register dating to 1919 which Green acquired from the shop’s previous owner. It adds up to only $9.99. Because she usually charges $10 for a haircut now, she rings up $9 and then $1 before laying the cash in the tray and pushing it back in.
The register is one of the few mementos she plans to take with her when she exits the shop for the final time soon.
Green, a vivacious 74, officially is retiring. The exact date isn’t on her calendar yet. She’ll determine that as soon as she finalizes selling her business.
A “for sale” sign remains posted on her storefront, but she’s talking with prospective buyers. She hopes to sell it to another barber, but that may not necessarily happen, she admitted.
“I hate to see you go,” Jones told her following his haircut.
She believes it’s the right time, though.
“I made up my mind I was going to get 50 years in,” she said after he left. “My health is still halfway OK, I guess. It’s just time to slow down. A little arthritis is sitting in.”
v v v
After training as a beautician, Green worked in Waterford — haircuts were only $1.50 back then, she remembered — and Purcellville before crossing the mountain to work at another Berryville barber shop in the early 1980s.
She bought the Main Street Barber Shop in 1986.
To the left of one of the shop’s pedestal sinks is a larger black sink of the type usually found in ladies’ or unisex hairdressing salons. She added that sink after she took over the shop, when she still did shampoos, sets and permanents for women. She arrived early in the morning to style women’s hair, began cutting men’s hair at 9 a.m. and then styled women’s hair again in the late evening.
“When my three boys got out of high school” and she no longer had to feed them, so to speak, “that was it for the long hours,” she said.
She didn’t get an official barber’s license until around 1985, she recalled.
However, “I’ve always done both” men’s and women’s hair, Green said, roughly estimating that a third of her customers are women.
They come in and wait just like the men, she said. She doesn’t wash or blow dry their hair anymore. They can do that at home, she assumes.
“I like the cut-and-go,” she said, whether it’s short or long hair. “It’s just a lot easier.”
Women now comprise 43% to 50% of barbers, online sources of hair care information show.
It’s not the actual cutting of hair that Green enjoys most. Rather, it’s getting to meet and become acquainted with different types of people, she said.
Plus, “I like to work with my hands,” she continued. She’s done embroidery, and she wants to learn to crochet.
Green has some customers who, because of health problems, cannot leave their homes anymore. So she goes to them.
In terms of helping to keep her in business, “they’ve taken care of me,” she said, “so I take care of them.”
Her current customers include people in Purcellville whose hair she cut when she was there. Still, she is glad she moved to Berryville and started barbering downtown. She likes the small town atmosphere, especially the friendliness and courtesy that people in Clarke County show each other, she said.
Yet she’s seen changes in the central business district, and they haven’t necessarily been for the better.
Forty years ago, “you could shop here” and get basically everything you needed and wanted, Green recalled. There was more variety among the stores, which then included two grocery stores, a Western Auto, a five-and-dime and clothing and shoe stores.
She wishes some of those stores would come back, but she knows they probably won’t.
“The big megastores (in nearby cities) hurt the mom-and-pop (operated) stores” like those once in Berryville.
Despite her upcoming retirement, Green doesn’t plan to give up cutting hair completely. She wants to take a break to rest and sort through stuff at home she intends to give to a charity or sell at a yard sale. But if someone seeks her services eventually, she’ll place a chair on her porch, invite the person over and pull out her trimming tools.
“I like what I do,” she said. “I feel sorry for people who hate having to get up and go to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.