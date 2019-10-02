BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) wants to determine if a Civil War battle site should be placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
The Battle of Berryville, which occurred Sept. 3-4, 1864, is believed to have been fought on approximately 7,000 acres to the town's north and west. There were about 500 casualties among the roughly 11,000 soldiers involved. Historians consider the battle to be the precursor to the Third Battle of Winchester, the largest skirmish fought in the Shenandoah Valley and a victory for Union forces.
The Federal Advisory Commission on Civil War Sites, commissioned by Congress to determine the war's major battlefields and their current conditions, lists the Battle of Berryville as one of the war's 384 most significant battles.
The HPC is considering seeking a grant from the National Park Service's American Battlefields Protection Program to cover costs for researching the battlefield's history, including determining the exact boundaries of the fighting. If it is determined that the battle could be significant enough to include on the registers, some of the money can be put toward preparing an in-depth nomination for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to consider.
The deadline for the grant application is January. If a grant is received, no local matching funds will be necessary, said county Architectural Historian Maral Kalbian.
More than 70 people attended a public meeting held by the HPC on Monday night at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center to discuss the nomination process. Kalbian and Alison Teetor, the county's natural resources planner, said they were surprised at the number of people who attended and the amount of interest they showed.
Kalbian said a lot of people approached her after the meeting and voiced support for proceeding with the project.
However, Teetor said that based on comments she heard and reactions to speakers' remarks, "I don't think everybody was on board" with the idea.
The presentation and discussion lasted about an hour.
Being listed on the registers is an honorary designation intended to help the public learn about the historical significance of properties. It does not put any restrictions on property owners, although they could qualify for tax breaks if they agree to maintain or improve their properties according to certain standards, officials said.
"There's no negative to it," Kalbian said.
HPC Chairwoman Betsy Arnett said property owners may have stories about the battle handed down within their families over generations.
"We want to hear your stories," Arnett said. The information may prove useful for inclusion in a nomination application, she said.
According to online history sources, the Battle of Berryville occurred near the Civil War's end. After he took control of Smithfield Summit a few days earlier, Union Maj. Gen. Philip H. Sheridan marched to Berryville with his 50,000-man Army of the Shenandoah as Confederate Lt. Gen. Jubal A. Early sent Maj. Gen. Joseph B. Kershaw's division east from Winchester to Berryville. Kershaw attacked Col. Joseph Thoburn's division of the Army of West Virginia as they prepared to go into camp. Both sides brought in reinforcements, but nightfall ended the fighting. Upon noticing the strength of the Union's entrenched line, Early retreated behind Opequon Creek the next morning.
In a telegraph, Sheridan told Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant it would be hard to attack Early because the "Opequon is a very formidable barrier." He did not want to risk a major battle, because he knew that a defeat would open an invasion route to the north. The battle was a draw as both armies did not move for two weeks, resulting in soldiers referring to the confrontation as the "Mimic War."
"The Battle of Berryvllle certainly was not the biggest" Civil War battle but it was one that helped change the course of the war, said HPC member Bob Stieg.
Teetor said "it's really up to the Historic Preservation Commission" on whether it wants to proceed with the nomination process.
Another of the 384 principal Civil War battles, the federal commission determined, was the Battle of Cool Spring, fought on both sides of the Shenandoah River in eastern Clarke County. In 1995, that battlefield was placed on the state and national registers.
The battle of Cool Spring was fought in 1995? I thought the Civil War was over by then.
