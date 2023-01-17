BERRYVILLE — Berryville matters, local leaders emphasized during the town’s 225th anniversary kickoff celebration Sunday afternoon.
It’s not just a small town denoted by a small dot on a road map. Rather, “it’s the type of town for which people yearn,” said Mayor Jay Arnold — one where people are able to relax from the hustle-and-bustle of larger communities surrounding it.
That’s been proven by a population spike in the past decade. Berryville grew from roughly 4,200 residents to almost 4,600, statistics from the 2020 Census show.
Still, “it’s a quiet, unique, friendly hamlet,” Arnold said.
Berryville typically shows up in rankings of Virginia’s safest communities. Someone can walk along the streets at any time of the day or night and generally feel safe, Arnold asserted.
Its charm has earned the town regional, and even national, recognition. Arnold said, for instance, that Washington television stations often come to Berryville to do man-on-the street interviews to find out people’s opinions on issues.
“When Madison Avenue wanted to sell salads with a hometown feel, they came to Berryville,” he recalled. He was referencing a commercial for the Wendy’s fast-food chain filmed in Berryville in 2011 — despite the chain not having a local restaurant.
Berryville, as Clarke County’s largest town and seat of government, helps to give the county prominence, according to county Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
He mentioned that although he lives in the county’s rural Buckmarsh District, he typically tells people he’s from Berryville when he’s traveling.
The county and town governments have “always had a great relationship” and cooperated, said Weiss. Because most development has been aimed at the Berryville area, the remainder of the county largely has been able to preserve its rural, agricultural lifestyle to residents’ pleasure, he pointed out.
About 100 people attended Sunday’s celebration, held at Johnson-Williams Middle School. Much of the program focused on Berryville’s history.
Berryville was chartered on Jan. 15, 1798. It was named after Benjamin Berry, who platted the town amid 20 acres of a larger tract owned by him and his daughter, Sarah Stribling.
The town traces its roots, however, to a settlement called Battletown established in 1775. The settlement reportedly got its name from two factors: Troops from both sides in the Revolutionary War battling there after coming upon each other unexpectedly, as well as fights that frequently broke out among patrons at a local tavern.
Maral Kalbian, Clarke County’s official architectural historian, quipped that later on, “when things got out of hand” at the old Virginia House Tavern on Main Street, “you just dragged their bodies across the street” to the undertaker, who had his mortuary there.
Records show that by 1810, Berryville had about 30 homes, a school, a drug store, several other stores and two taverns.
“That shows you what people were doing back then” in their daily lives, Kalbian said. She mentioned that the records don’t indicate any churches were present then.
“Aw,” Chris Shipe, vice president of the Clarke County Community Band and a trumpet player, commented from the audience.
There wasn’t a lot to do.
Apparently, “a lot of people just hung out on their porticoes,” watching life go by, said Kalbian.
She mentioned some prominent people who were born in Berryville and called it home over the years. They included George E. Thomas, former President John F. Kennedy’s valet; and Lucy Diggs Slowe, a tennis player who became the first African-American woman to win a major sports title.
Slowe also was an educator. She became the first Black woman to serve as dean of women at a university in the United States. She also was a founder of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first sorority established for women of color.
Kalbian showed photos and postcards of various historic structures and neighborhoods. Unlike many communities in the Shenandoah Valley, she said, Berryville is fortunate to have been able to preserve aspects of much of its history.
One structure that residents lamented losing was Berryville’s train station, recalled Kalbian and John Hudson, chairman of the committee organizing the town’s anniversary events.
“It was demolished by the (Norfolk Southern) railroad in 1999 one night,” Kalbian said, pausing in her speech for a few seconds.
Nobody seemed to know about the demolition plans. People found out the following morning when they awoke to find the depot gone, Hudson recalled.
Boyce Mayor Zack Hudson noted that the railroad is something major that Berryville and its neighboring town have in common.
Hudson said he hopes Berryville’s history is never lost.
“To know where we’re going,” he said, “we’ve got to know from where we’ve come.”
To learn more about Berryville’s history, Hudson suggests reading two books.
One is “Berryville Celebrates: 1798-1998,” compiled by the volunteers who organized events for the town’s bicentennial observance 25 years ago. The other, written by Hudson and titled “Since 1881,” covers the Bank of Clarke County’s history up to its 125th anniversary in 2006.
“Both books chronicle the challenges, opportunities and successes over the years of a small town in Virginia as it progresses, grows and matures,” Hudson said.
Sunday’s event also featured Berryville trivia, a door prize drawing and a performance by the community band. One of the tunes performed by the band was “A Clarke County Portrait,” composed by former Shenandoah Conservatory student Jim Meredith. The band commissioned the composition several years ago.
The band received a standing ovation.
Weiss remarked that Berryville is almost as old as America itself.
The Declaration of Independence, which announced the original 13 colonies’ separation from Great Britain, was signed in 1776. That was only 22 years before the town was chartered.
Arnold and Weiss both wished Berryville a happy birthday.
“You don’t look a day over 200,” Arnold said.
