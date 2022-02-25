BERRYVILLE — Efforts to have a dilapidated log cabin in the Josephine City Historic District brought up to building codes has some people upset.
Built in 1875, the cabin at 112 Josephine St. is one of six properties targeted under a blight abatement plan developed by Town Manager Keith Dalton. All of the properties except one are on Josephine Street, a largely African American neighborhood founded by freed slaves in the late 1800s.
With no discussion, the Berryville Planning Commission on Tuesday scheduled a public hearing on the plan for its 7 p.m. March 22 meeting. The commission makes recommendations to Berryville Town Council on how to handle land-use issues.
If the blight issues aren’t eventually resolved, the town could eventually have the targeted properties demolished.
“Josephine Street wants to preserve its history,” Clarke County resident Jesse Russell said during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting. “They’ve got to have time.”
“Sometimes things can’t be done overnight,” Russell said.
“The log cabin is history,” said Donna Richardson, who identified herself as a descendant of one of the cabin’s original owners. “Just because we don’t like the way history looks” doesn’t mean it must be torn down.
Kenneth Liggins, representing the Josephine Improvement Association, made brief comments echoing Russell’s and Richardson’s remarks.
Dalton didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting. However, he told The Winchester Star in an earlier interview that he asked the owners of all six targeted properties to prepare blight elimination plans. Only five property owners responded, he said.
“For various reasons,” Dalton said, “I did not accept those five.” He didn’t elaborate because the reasons, spread among the individual properties, were somewhat numerous.
On Dec. 8, Dalton said he presented each of the six property owners “a compromise plan” outlining what steps should be taken to eliminate the blight, providing a timeline for doing the tasks and specifying what will happen if they don’t comply.
Two of the owners have accepted their compromise plans while the other four haven’t, Dalton said, adding “I don’t know why.”
One owner has told Dalton he wants to have the structure on his property demolished.
In a Nov. 5 letter to Richardson, Dalton wrote that he determined the cabin at 112 Josephine St. is blighted because its doors and windows have been boarded up for years; its front porch appears to be structurally unsound; its gutter/downspout system is missing; its foundation, sill beams and other structural elements appear to be deteriorating; trees are growing from the foundation and the chimney appears to be separating from the structure.
The sample spot blight abatement plan he attached with the letter ultimately gave the owners until July 1 to make improvements to the cabin. It mentioned that Richardson, as a representative of the Jacob Nelson Estate, is working with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on gutter/downspout matters.
Dalton indicated in the letter that the owners could abide by the sample plan or use it as a template for creating one of their own.
On Dec. 8, he sent Richardson another letter stating that a blight abatement plan she had since submitted “does not sufficiently abate the blight within a reasonable time period.”
It didn’t give a date by which all concerns would be resolved or specify actions the town would take if the requirements aren’t met, he wrote.
In the latter case, town staff members would recommend that the cabin be demolished, the letter showed. But a final decision concerning the structure would be rendered by the Town Council, based on advice from the planning commission and the Berryville Architectural Review Board, the letter pointed out.
Richardson said during Tuesday’s meeting “it has not been a very pleasant experience dealing with the town manager and the town of Berryville in general” on matters pertaining to 112 Josephine.
“I don’t think he was forthright,” she said about Dalton, in developing a compromise plan for the property.
Dalton didn’t respond by the newspaper’s deadline on Thursday to a message left on his cellphone for comment about Richardson’s statement.
Planning Commission members didn’t respond to Richardson’s assertions.
Dalton said in his interview with The Star that he hopes all six property owners will work with town officials and that abatement plans put forth “will meet their needs and the town’s needs.”
Those needs are based on state laws replicated in Berryville’s code, he said.
