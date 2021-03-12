BERRYVILLE — A 12.7% increase in the town's real estate tax rate is proposed for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
Officials maintain that more revenue is needed to pay for projects and extra personnel deemed necessary in the near future as the town experiences growth.
An $8.26 million budget proposal for fiscal 2022, presented to Berryville Town Council on Wednesday, increases the real estate rate from 17.74 cents to 20 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 would see their annual tax bill jump from $266.10 to $300.
That amount doesn't include real estate taxes they would owe to Clarke County.
"We're eliminating the (rate) decrease from the prior year and going back to the rate we had in 2019," town Recorder Erecka Gibson said.
The rate was reduced to a revenue-neutral amount last year, said Gibson, whose role is similar to that of a vice mayor. Most of the time since 2016, she said, the rate has run between 19 cents and 20 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Several council members indicated they favored raising the rate to 21 cents per $100. Because several others disliked that idea, however, the council decided by consensus to keep the rate at 20 cents. That amount will be mentioned in an advertisement, as required under state law, of a public hearing on the spending plan scheduled for 7 p.m. April 13 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
With the higher rate, revenue from real estate taxes is expected to increase by $141,000 — from $1,006,000 to $1,147,000 — in the new fiscal year.
Each penny of the rate brings Berryville roughly $62,277 in revenue, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
"To do more, we're going to have to have more revenue," Dalton said. For instance, he said, if stormwater drainage improvements sought by residents are going to be made around town, "we've got to have a revenue stream."
The budget proposal includes establishing an extra supervisory position at the police department. The person hired for the job is to have the rank of sergeant.
Currently, the department has nine sworn officers. They include seven patrol officers, one supervisor with both administrative and patrol duties and Chief Neal White, who answers calls when necessary.
Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald repeatedly has called for an additional officer to be hired. She believes that as Berryville grows, police will see more calls for service.
According to Dalton, he and White would prefer for a second supervisor to be hired instead of regular patrol officer. That would improve consistency, he maintains, with each work shift having the same supervisor instead of the current one being rotated among shifts. Along with his or her supervisory duties, the new officer would help in efforts to achieve state accreditation for the department
The estimated cost of hiring an extra supervisor is $76,100, including salary and benefits such as medical insurance. That is approximately 20% more than the $63,333 cost estimated for a regular officer.
Should someone already within the department be promoted to the sergeant's position, another regular officer would be hired, officials have said.
Also, council members have resumed discussions about hiring a deputy town manager. That effort was postponed earlier this year because of budget constraints.
The deputy manager’s job was to have an annual salary of between $68,000 to $83,000. Plans were for the person hired to generally oversee the town's day-to-day operations, which would give Dalton more time for long-range planning.
"I just hate to continue putting it off," said Councilwoman Diane Harrison. "But where do we get the money from?"
With new housing developments under construction, "we are now experiencing some growth," said Dalton. Additional tax revenue the town eventually collects from buyers of those homes will help offset the new position's cost, he predicted.
If the deputy manager is hired, he or she won't start work until January, officials said. So only a half-year's salary and benefits will have to be paid.
Officials indicated the town already is beginning to get behind in projects as a result of being short-staffed. They plan to fill the assistant town manager/treasurer's job recently vacated by Gregory Jacobs. An inquiry about Jacobs' departure were referred to Dalton, who was sick and out of his office on Thursday and didn't return a call to his cell phone. He participated in Wednesday's meeting by phone.
The proposed $8,261,832 budget reflects a $630,287 increase from the current fiscal year's budget of $7,631,545.
Under the spending plan, Berryville's personal property tax rate is to remain at $1.25 per $100 assessed value. State funds the town receives through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act of 1998 are expected to continue covering 70% of the bills of most vehicle owners.
The tax rate for business machinery and tools is proposed to remain $1.30 per $100 of assessment.
