BERRYVILLE — Saturday afternoon's sky was cloudy but dry, enabling Berryville's 225th Anniversary Parade to proceed without any hitches.
"Everybody seemed to enjoy it," said Mayor Jay Arnold, who was on the organizing committee.
But "the big thing for me," Arnold said afterward, "was that there was no rain."
Showers and thunderstorms had been in the forecast.
Hundreds of people lined Main Street, between Lincoln Street and Chalmers Court, to see the parade's approximately 125 entries.
Leading the parade was Doug Strosnider, performing as the town crier. He marched along Main a few minutes ahead of the other entries, announcing they would be along shortly.
Special guests included Leona Cain, a former Berryville resident who is now 102 years of age; Audrey Brown Hudson, a former Boyce resident who in 1949 was proclaimed the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad's honorary chief; and Geneva Jackson, well-known locally for her homemade baked goods.
Berryville and Boyce town officials, as well as Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper, rode in the parade.
Emergency personnel on vehicles from Enders and the Boyce, Blue Ridge and Mount Weather fire companies sounded their sirens and honked their horns while making their way along the parade route.
A special attraction was an antique 1923 Seldon ladder truck driven by members of the Millville Community Fire Company in Pennsylvania.
Numerous other antique and classic vehicles were featured.
Many local military veterans took part.
Local youth groups and the Clarke County High School band and flag team were among performers.
Following the parade, a picnic featuring free hot dogs was held in Rose Hill Park downtown.
