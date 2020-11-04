BERRYVILLE — The annual Berryville Main Street-Clarke County Ruritan Christmas Parade has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement on Clarke County's website and Facebook page says no parade will be held this year "out of an abundance of caution as confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise."
As of Tuesday, 127 coronavirus cases — including 14 hospitalizations and one death — had been confirmed in the county since the pandemic was declared in March, according to a Virginia Department of Health website.
The parade's cancellation was prompted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "Considerations for Events and Gatherings," which show that large crowds in places where it's hard to maintain at least six feet of distance between people are at "highest risk" for enabling the virus to spread.
Donna Peake, the county's revenue commissioner, takes the lead role in organizing the event, town officials said. Peake couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday because the commissioner's office was closed due to the election.
Personally, "I think it would be nice for us to have" the parade, said Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold.
But "we understand the circumstances," said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager of community development and operations.
"It's just too much going on" with the pandemic to run the risk of spreading the virus, added Arnold, the town's Berryville Main Street liaison.
A nonprofit organization, Berryville Main Street promotes the development of the downtown business district and sponsors activities designed to lure visitors to the district's stores, restaurants and other businesses.
The Christmas parade typically prompts thousands of people to line up along downtown streets to watch floats, bands and other attractions pass by.
If Berryville was to have its parade, Arnold said, "we'd probably draw a bigger crowd than we normally do" — including many people from elsewhere — because nearby localities also have canceled their Christmas parades.
Winchester recently canceled its holiday parade.
Berryville's annual downtown parking meter decoration contest is still on. Dunkle estimated that at least 30 applications have been received. Nov. 18 is the submission deadline.
Residents, organizations and businesses are to decorate meters on Thanksgiving weekend, Dunkle said. That is when Berryville will start providing free parking downtown throughout the holiday shopping season.
The Berryville Architectural Review Board will judge the decorations on Dec. 2 for an awards presentation.
Most likely, the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rose Hill Park will be held on Dec. 4, said Arnold.
Berryville Main Street, which sponsors the event, has not yet submitted a special events application to the town, Dunkle said.
However, the lighting "doesn't draw as big of a crowd" as the parade, Arnold said, so there is more room for people to spread out.
