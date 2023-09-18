BERRYVILLE — Zion Baptist Church will get to proceed with its plans to care for children, despite some community opposition.
In a 4-2 vote, Berryville Town Council recently approved a special-use permit (SUP) the church requested to operate a daycare center at 13 Josephine St.
The location, directly across from the church, currently is used for special events.
With the permit, the center can be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Town officials will let those hours occasionally be extended by up to 90 minutes if emergencies or other unforeseen hardships occur.
Zion Christian Academy plans to provide daycare for up to 18 children between six months and five years of age, plus an after-school program for up to 15 students ages 5-12. However, no more than 24 children are to be at the center at any given time, according to council documents.
The church anticipates creating 10 jobs at the center, including a director, several certified teachers, maintenance workers and kitchen personnel.
A multipurpose court and playground area are to be installed at the back of the property. A condition of the SUP is that a perimeter fence must be installed.
An original site plan showed six parking spaces. One has been removed in the current site plan to make room for a drop-off area in front of the building.
Church representative Alethia Burks said plans are to extend a concrete apron to improve traffic flow. The church must obtain a land-use permit and entrance permit prior to expanding it, documents show.
During a public hearing, council members heard concerns — mostly from neighborhood residents — about additional traffic the childcare center could bring to Josephine Street.
The street, a cul-de-sac, is the only route through the Josephine City Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Josephine City was established in the 1870s by former slaves and free persons.
Speakers and council members generally agreed that having more childcare options in the Berryville area would be good.
But resident Dana Libby said Josephine Street already has a lot of traffic as compared to other residential streets.
The back entrance of Berryville Graphics, a book publisher, is near the end of the street. Large trucks aren't supposed to use Josephine to get to and from the plant. But local officials have found it difficult to keep them off the street entirely.
"I love kids," said Dee Dee Liggins, another resident of the street. "But the kids (attending the center) are not going to be safe."
Councilwoman Diane Harrison, who lives nearby, was one of the dissenters in council's vote to approve the SUP.
"It's really congested there during church time," said Harrison. And the childcare center could cause congestion on multiple days of the week, she said.
The Berryville Planning Commission, which advises the council on how to handle land-use issues, recommended the SUP be approved.
Councilman Willy Steinmetz, who chairs the commission, said the planners made that recommendation because Zion's request "checked the boxes" in addressing things needed for a permit to be considered. But the panel didn't examine traffic concerns in detail, he said.
Town officials have acknowledged hearing various concerns about Zion Baptist during public hearings, through emails and in personal conversations.
Clarke County Circuit Court recently appointed trustees for the historic church, which has been a pillar in the African American community. That came following a months-long dispute among current and former church members that resulted in armed guards being hired to provide security during worship services, courtroom testimony revealed.
Councilman Ryan Tibbens was the other dissenter in the SUP vote.
Zion's proposal seems to be "a home run" for Berryville, Tibbens said, because "we need childcare" options locally. Still, opposition toward the church's request must be taken into account, he noted.
"It seems like an odd thing (for a childcare center proposal) to be so contentious," Tibbens said during the council meeting.
He elaborated on his concerns during a phone interview Friday afternoon.
Tibbens said almost all of the comments he's heard about the church's request were "against it for a wide variety of reasons."
"A lot of neighbors seemed to not want this (center) to happen," he said.
"It just struck me as alarming," added Tibbens.
How soon the childcare center will open hasn't been determined.
Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle said Zion is working on obtaining a license to run it. The church has two years to open the center before the SUP expires, she said.
The Virginia Department of Social Services licenses childcare centers and enforces state standards for their operations, Councilman Grant Mazzarino noted.
