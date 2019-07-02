BERRYVILLE — No changes will immediately be made to the committee overseeing Clarke County's and Berryville's memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on economic development efforts.
The committee is comprised of Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, Berryville Town Recorder Jay Arnold, County Administrator David Ash and Town Manager Keith Dalton. Its Monday meeting was its first in at least a couple of years. The meeting stemmed from Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson suggesting in a letter to Weiss that it might be the right time to update the agreement.
Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez, who is chairwoman of the Town Council's Community Development Committee, and Arnold recently volunteered to represent the town in any future discussions of the MOU. But the supervisors sought a meeting of the committee with the four current members.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison, who also is on the Community Development Committee, said Rodriguez could take Dalton's place. Dalton said that instead of him being on the committee, town staff would provide assistance to the committee as needed.
Weiss, who represents the county's Buckmarsh District, questioned why the composition of the committee should be changed. He asked what a new committee could do differently than the current one.
For now, "I thought it was not appropriate to disband this committee and create another," Weiss said.
Reading an email from Rodriguez, Arnold said she suggested that the revised MOU committee meet monthly through the end of the year to develop a new agreement and then meet annually to review progress made toward the goals within it.
But the current MOU committee decided to have the Board of Supervisors and the council's Community Development Committee examine the current agreement and come up with proposed changes that the MOU committee will consider during another meeting later this year.
Arnold indicated he preferred that.
"More meetings are not always better," he said.
No changes in the MOU committee's composition will be considered at least until its next meeting.
Weiss emphasized that the supervisors are not opposed to eventually changing the composition.
"I'm not opposed to not being on the committee," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.