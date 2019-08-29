BERRYVILLE — It probably will be next summer, at the earliest, before any work toward alleviating stormwater drainage problems in northwest Berryville gets started.
Pennoni Associates Inc. presented a preliminary engineering report for the project to Berryville Town Council’s Streets and Utilities Committee on Tuesday. About 30 people, mostly residents of the town’s northwestern area, attended the meeting. For almost three hours, they listened to technical details and commented on how they believe the firm’s recommendations would affect their streets and their individual properties.
Town Manager Keith Dalton called the report “very basic.” He said that in the coming months, the committee will have to discuss Pennoni’s ideas and make suggestions to the entire council on which ones to pursue.
Engineers must do a more thorough evaluation of streets, properties and infrastructure to refine their recommendations, Dalton said.
Ron Mislowsky, director of Pennoni’s office in Winchester, mentioned that he has viewed residential lots without going on them. He said he prefers not to venture onto private property without the consent of the owner.
Speaking in front of the crowd, several property owners either gave Mislowsky consent to go into their yards or offered to take him on personal walkabouts.
After final plans for drainage improvements are developed, property easements must be obtained. An engineer must be hired to develop the exact improvements. Construction bids then must be sought and a contractor hired to make the improvements, according to Dalton.
“This is not going to happen overnight,” said Councilwoman Diane Harrison, who chairs the two-person committee. Mayor Patricia Dickinson is the other member.
“It’s going to be a long process,” Dalton said. He added that money to pay for the engineering work and improvements most likely will be budgeted for fiscal year 2021, which will start next July 1.
Preliminary estimates place the total cost of recommended improvements at nearly $300,000.
Many residents have discussed with council members problems they have had over the years with water collecting in their yards and/or getting into their basements. Last year was extremely rainy, which exacerbated many of those problems.
Officials decided to initially focus on improving drainage in areas downstream of the Battlefield Estates subdivision near Clarke County High School. Most complaints have been from people in those neighborhoods.
“We get an inch of rain, and I’ve got water” problems, said Dorsey Street resident Mary Ivie. She has experienced problems such as large puddles in her yard and dampness in her basement.
In her yard, “the water gets stuck,” she said. “It doesn’t go anywhere.”
Improvements are proposed for areas along and near Ashby Court, Archer Court, Walnut Street, Jackson Drive, Dorsey Street and Treadwell Street. They include regrading of some ditches and the installation of features such as underdrains (also known as French drains), level spreaders (erosion control devices) and culverts.
One issue discussed at the meeting was whether a large, grassy detention pond at the corner of Jackson Drive and West Main Street is detaining enough water. Dalton and Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, said they believe it is.
But only “once or twice, I’ve seen standing water in it,” Dickinson said. She wondered whether the pond should be made smaller and new homes developed on the portion filled in.
Pennoni recommends replacing the pond’s existing drainage structure to create a larger orifice and increase the discharge rate.
The pond is designed to hold water it collects for up to 30 hours. Local developer Alton Echols said he thinks water should stay in it longer.
“That pond has always drained well,” Echols said. The longer that water stays in it, the more that sunlight helps to evaporate the water, which leads to less water being discharged and flowing toward downtown, he said.
Another resident, Rita Crawford, asked the town to devote more attention to cleaning out streetside ditches. By examining water flow in clean ditches, officials might be better able to determine what drainage improvements actually should be made, she said.
Crawford also asked if the town could stop people from draining sump pump water onto neighboring properties.
That would be a legal matter between neighbors, Dalton replied.
Based on the lay of the land, however, “water’s going to go where it’s going to go,” he said. “It’s going to the point of least resistance.”
Crawford and a couple of other residents thanked town officials for steps taken already, such as having the preliminary engineering report prepared, to correct drainage problems.
Harrison said the committee will discuss the report when it meets next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.