BERRYVILLE — The town is staking claim to private property along Virginia Avenue to make drainage improvements.
Berryville Town Council, in a unanimous vote Tuesday night, adopted a resolution to acquire 493 square feet adjoining the avenue’s first curve by condemnation.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the matter. There was no discussion among council members before Diane Harrison made the motion.
Property owners John M. Hoff and Laurel K. Armacost didn’t accept an earlier offer by the town to purchase the land for $1,850, Town Manager Keith Dalton said. Documents in the council’s agenda packet indicate the owners didn’t respond to a voicemail message and several letters from Dalton inquiring about whether they would be interested in selling.
Neither Hoff nor Armacost attended Tuesday night’s meeting.
The condemnation will enable a contractor to install a concrete channel and an underground pipe to convey stormwater to Town Run. That’s expected to eliminate ponding at the curve following heavy rainfalls, documents show.
Town Run is a creek extending from a detention pond near the Hermitage subdivision eastward. It collects water runoff from nearby properties, including ones in the Fellowship Square area near Page Street.
Virginia Avenue is a narrow residential street connecting to East Main Street near the Clarke County Department of Social Services building. It has two doglegs, each of which is a dead end.
Federal money the town obtained toward COVID-19 pandemic recovery is to cover the drainage improvements. In a phone interview on Wednesday, Dalton didn’t recall the exact cost anticipated. The improvements are part of a larger infrastructure upgrade planned, he said.
The 493-square-foot site is part of an approximately 27,000-square-foot parcel owned by Hoff and Armacost, mostly on the other side of the avenue, a surveyor’s plat shows. The larger side is enclosed by a chain-link fence, Dalton said. The portion being condemned isn’t.
Discussions with the owners concerning the project began in February. The owners thought proposed improvements in front of their home at 16 Virginia Ave. would be “more problematic than helpful,” Dalton said. So the town’s engineer took those improvements out of the project, he said.
Still, “stormwater ponds on the bend at the southwest corner of the property,” said Dalton. The drainage improvements, he said, are “necessary to pick the water up there to get it to Town Run and flowing in the right direction.”
With the improvements, “we (town staff) expect the road surface will last much longer than it has in the past,” he added.
After the channel and the pipe are installed, the portion of the avenue from East Main to the bridge over Town Run will be repaved, plans show.
