BERRYVILLE — Just two weeks into a new financial year, town officials are proposing $264,000 in budget amendments.
They plan to use reserve funds to cover the expenses.
The largest expense, at $132,000, would be to finish a pump replacement project at Berryville’s water treatment plant. Various obstacles got in the way since the project originally was budgeted two fiscal years ago, according to Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs.
For example, he said, it took time to design a project in which only the pumps would have to be replaced, and not their casings and housings, too. There was trouble finding the exact pumps needed due to changes that occurred within the company that makes them. And, an engineer involved with the project died.
It seems “everything went wrong,” Jacobs said. Now, “we’re trying to get back on track.”
The police department is proposed to get an extra $6,000 to cover pay raises for officers who complete career development programs. Examples include supervisory training and certification in defusing mental health crises they sometimes encounter when responding to calls for assistance.
Such training “helps them become leaders within the department and the community,” said Police Chief Neal White. In turn, “it makes the department better, and it improves our service to the community.”
“When established (career development) goals are met, salary adjustments are appropriate,” Jacobs wrote in a memorandum to Berryville Town Council. The raises entice officers to stay with the department instead of leaving for higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
Two of the department’s nine sworn officers recently expressed interest in participating in career development programs in the near future, White said.
Earlier this calendar year, when preparing the department’s budget for the fiscal year that started July 1, he accidentally left out the expense, he said.
Other expenses proposed for inclusion in the fiscal 2021 budget are:
• $6,000 to replace two computers at the water treatment plant. The computers are part of the plant’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system that collects and analyzes real-time data in continuously monitoring water quality levels.
• $30,000 to replace explosion-proof lighting in the wastewater treatment plant’s processing room.
• $58,000 to replace eight computers at the wastewater plant and integrate them into the plant’s computer system.
• $22,000 to replace a conveyor belt in the plant’s sludge processing building, and
• $10,000 to put in reserve for improvements expected to be needed in the future at Berryville’s seven sewage pump stations.
Although the expenses total $264,000, the budget would increase by only $132,000 — the cost of the water treatment pump replacements — to $7,763,545. Jacobs said that is because money put into escrow after it was budgeted in a previous fiscal year is being transferred into the budget.
The other expenses merely involve shifting money between budgeted line-items, he said.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the budget amendments held during a special council meeting Monday afternoon.
The council will consider approving the amendments during its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. By law, it must wait until at least seven days after the hearing to consider them, Town Manager Keith Dalton said.
Because of other work commitments, Jacobs did not have time to calculate all of the town’s reserve funds during a phone interview. However, he said the reserves are more than enough to cover the proposed amendments and still have adequate money to cover any future unanticipated expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.