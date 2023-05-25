BERRYVILLE — The town is considering rules for temporary lodging providers to try and ensure they don't cause problems for their neighbors.
Proposed ordinance amendments define short-term rentals (such as Airbnb and Vrbo) and specify they're to be allowed in residential as well as certain commercial zoning districts, but only if property owners obtain special-use permits (SUPs) first.
The Berryville Planning Commission, which advises the Town Council on how to handle land-use issues, will hold a public hearing on the measure at 7 p.m. June 27.
A short-term rental is defined by the amendments as "the provision of a room or space that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping or lodging purposes for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days, in exchange for a charge for the occupancy."
Officials are aware of approximately a half-dozen locations in Berryville fitting that description being advertised on short-term rental websites.
The town's police and planning departments have consistently received complaints about one. The complaints have been about parking, noise, safety and the number of people on site, a document shows.
During a discussion with the Planning Commission Tuesday night, Community Development Director Christy Dunkle and Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti recognized the need for such lodging to be available locally.
Berryville, population about 4,600, doesn't have a hotel or motel. Although two feasibility studies have indicated the need for one, "there appears to be no interest" among developers, Dunkle wrote in a report to the commission.
Events at places such as Historic Rosemont and the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds often attract visitors from elsewhere, the report mentioned.
"My opinion is we should encourage this type of business for economic development and tourism purposes," Dunkle said of short-term rentals.
But "we don't have any legislation on the books" concerning them, said Petti, referring to the town code.
Under the amendments, short-term rentals would be required to have a business license and a certificate of occupancy issued by the Clarke County Building Department. They also would have to remit transient occupancy taxes required of lodging providers.
Holding special events for renters and/or their guests would be prohibited. So would preparing and/or serving food to them.
Rental units wouldn't be allowed on properties zoned LI Light Industrial, C-2 Commercial, L-1 Industrial, B Business, BP Business Park, ITL Institutional and OPR Older Person Residential. However, they would be allowed — if SUPs are approved for them — in Berryville's 12 other residential and commercial zoning districts.
The town would establish a registry for short-term rentals. Registration would be required prior to operation. It would have to be renewed annually and updated as necessary to maintain up-to-date information concerning:
• The property's address.
• The name, phone number, mailing address and email address of the property owner and, if different, the rental units' operator.
• A phone number and email address for an emergency contact.
• The number of bedrooms, bathrooms and parking spaces for the rental units.
• Online platforms on which the units will be advertised, and
• A copy of the certificate of occupancy.
Owners or operators also would have to pay a filing fee to be determined by the Town Council.
Registration could be waived under certain conditions. Examples would include if the owners are licensed real estate brokers or they're already licensed or registered with the Virginia Department of Health as part of providing lodging space, the proposal shows.
The registry is intended to be "not so much restrictive as it is (concerned with) maintaining communication" with town staff about the property, Petti said.
Commissioners William Steinmetz and Michelle Marino both said they believe having a registry is a good idea. Other commissioners didn't disagree.
It's also proposed that rental unit occupancy be limited to four people per bedroom or two adults per off-street parking space for lodgers.
The commission didn't make any changes to the proposals before scheduling the June 27 public hearing. It wants to hear from the public about the proposals first.
Still, "my personal preference is to leave parking (matters) alone," said Steinmetz, the panel's chairman.
Parking could be taken into account when examining site plans required as part of the SUP consideration process, he and Dunkle said.
Neighbors probably would be more concerned about special events being held at rental properties than renters bringing more than one car, Steinmetz speculated.
Another matter brought up was whether children staying with adults would be counted as rental unit occupants. In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Dunkle said she believes only counting adults would suffice.
Complaints about noncompliance with the short-term rental provisions would be investigated by either Dunkle or the police department, depending on the subject of a particular complaint.
"Please don't make us go and inspect these" units, Dunkle told the commission — town staff already have enough responsibilities.
The hearing will be held in the Town Council/Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting room on the second floor of the Government Center on Chalmers Court in Berryville.
