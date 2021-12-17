BERRYVILLE — It’s official: Berryville will hold all future municipal elections in November.
In a unanimous vote, the Berryville Town Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance amending the town’s code to reflect the change.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly banned cities and towns in Virginia from holding any more local elections in May, as had been Berryville’s practice. Lawmakers said the change should help localities reduce their elections costs.
Berryville officials voiced opposition to the legislation, asserting that local races could be overshadowed by federal and state races held in November.
But now that the measure has become law, they must abide by it.
Berryville’s next municipal election will be held in November 2022. The recorder’s (vice mayor’s) seat will be on the ballot, as will the regular council seats for Wards 2 and 4. Those elected will take office on Jan. 1, 2023.
In the meantime, the terms of current Recorder Erecka Gibson, Ward 2 Councilwoman Diane Harrison and Rodriguez, who represents Ward 4, will be extended for roughly six months.
The next election then will be held in November 2024. Voters then will choose a mayor and council members for Wards 1 and 3. Those elected will take office on Jan. 1, 2025.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison made the motion to adopt the ordinance amending the code.
In another matter, the council learned that two water line breaks were repaired in November.
One was at a fire hydrant on Battletown Drive. The other break occurred on Walnut Street. A public works department crew was upgrading a lateral when the existing line ruptured, a report given to the council showed.
Mayor Jay Arnold mentioned there’s an opening on the Berryville Tree Board. He said a previous member resigned upon moving out of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.