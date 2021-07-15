BERRYVILLE — Federal economic stimulus funds won’t go as far as officials anticipated in helping town utility customers pay their monthly water/sewer bills.
Tuesday night, the Town Council adopted a plan for using $4,534,986 that Berryville will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. The legislation basically is designed to compensate localities — and their residents, to some degree — for hardships they’ve endured as part of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing recession.
The town received its first $2,267,493 installment of the funds at the end of June. Plans were to put $402,000 toward paying customers’ utility bills. In doing so, each water/sewer account was to be credited $37.37 monthly for six months. That equals the cost for 1,000 gallons of water/sewer usage, which officials say is about what the average home uses during a month.
That idea has been scrapped, however, because computer software the town uses to process utility payments is unable to take the credit into consideration. Town Manager Keith Dalton said the software company “just could not handle it ... in a way that wouldn’t cause us a bunch of accounting problems.”
ARPA funds will be used to cover the balance of all water and sewer accounts delinquent for 60 days or more as of June 22. Some of the money also will be used to cover, for eight months, administrative and facilities fees tacked onto customers’ monthly bills. The fees currently are $7.13 for water and $4.82 for sewer.
Information about the assistance will be included with their bills.
Money that would have been used for the monthly usage credits instead will go toward improving Berryville’s aging water/sewer infrastructure. Dalton said that by late August, he intends to develop a list of initial projects for the council to consider.
Other projects for which ARPA funds will be used include the installation of new signs downtown to help people find their way around, reimbursing downtown businesses for making appearance and accessibility improvements and providing grants to nonprofit agencies that continued serving Berryville residents during the pandemic, especially those that suffered financially.
Nobody made any formal comments during a public hearing on the plan to spend the funds.
The vote to approve the plan was unanimous following a motion by Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez.
Councilman Grant Mazzarino participated in the meeting via phone.
In another matter, the council scheduled a public hearing for its Sept. 14 meeting on proposed water/sewer rate and fee hikes. The panel will not hold a regular monthly meeting in August, as is tradition.
Plans are to raise each of the rates by 2% effective Nov. 18. For customers within the town’s boundaries or an approved annexation area, the water rate will increase to $8.15 per 1,000 gallons of usage. The sewer rate will rise to $17.27 per 1,000 gallons.
The monthly administrative and facilities fee for water will increase from $7.13 to $12.34. The corresponding sewer fee will increase from $4.82 to $7.22.
Since 2019, the town has been in the process of increasing the rates and fees annually for five years. The hikes are intended, based on a consultant’s recommendation, to generate enough money to help cover water/sewer infrastructure improvements during the next 20 years.
(3) comments
Why didn't someone determine what the software could do prior to making undo-able suggestions. Can the software determine who was delinquent in paying their water and sewer bills because they just couldn't v. the deadbeats who just decided to take advantage of a situation and just not pay. Isn't it wonderful if we are rewarding the latter group of smart strategists.
Your tax dollars working at their finest, folks. New signs in downtown Berryville to "help people find their way around"? I would bet that no one over the age of five has ever been lost in Berryville.
Glad to see some of the funds will go to improving aging infrastructure. Thanks to Democrats -- Congresswoman Wexton and Senators Kaine and Warner --for voting for these stimulus funds!
