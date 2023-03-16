BERRYVILLE — Less than three months into 2023, the Main Street Chamber Orchestra already is planning its Christmas season performance.
But the Dec. 3 presentation of composer George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" won't be just a holiday concert.
The orchestra is one of four arts-related organizations that are to each receive allocations of at least $1,125 from Berryville Town Council to put toward their activities.
"Messiah" is "one of those evergreen (musical) pieces that always fills a concert hall whenever it is played," President Jon Goldberg wrote in the orchestra's application for the funds.
Research has revealed, however, that Handel — who was of German-British nationality — "was heavily invested in the African slave trade," Goldberg continued. "We believe this should not be ignored."
The orchestra plans to hold a 30-minute discussion about what that means for the modern world, all the while considering Handel's place in late 18th century-early 19th century society, he wrote.
"We hope that by having this discussion before the performance, for whoever may wish to attend, we acknowledge Handel's past without detracting from anyone's enjoyment of his glorious music," added Goldberg.
Some of the town's contribution to the orchestra is to be used toward the "Messiah" performance. The rest is to be put toward two other concerts.
One on Sept. 23 will feature a performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4. It's to be the first time that a Mahler symphony has been performed in Clarke County, Goldberg wrote.
The other, "A Night in Bohemia," is slated for April 13, 2024. Compositions by Leos Janacek, Antonin Dvorak and Bela Bartok are to be featured.
Tuesday night, the council approved the $1,125 allocations for the orchestra as well as Barns of Rose Hill, Blue Ridge Studio for the Performing Arts and Northern Shenandoah Valley Quilt Show.
For most of the past decade, Berryville has received annual grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts. The grant program, currently known as the Creative Communities Partnership, is intended to encourage local governments to support the arts.
Berryville's proposed budget for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1, allocates $5,000 toward the program.
After reviewing applications from the four organizations, a council committee recently recommended that the money be equally split among each. If the town receives the state grant again, each organization's allocation will be doubled, according to Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
Berryville must submit a funding application to the arts commission by April 1.
Barns of Rose Hill is to use its allocation toward various arts and cultural programs, according to Executive Director Sarah Ames.
Last year, more than 75,000 people visited the Barns, which hosted more than 120 programs, many with either no admission charge or a nominal fee, Ames wrote in the organization's application. So far this year, more than 2,000 people have visited, she continued.
Similarly, the Blue Ridge Studio is to use its allocation toward various programs, including a spring recital, its application shows.
"Through our many and varied classes, we introduce children and adults to a world of dance and music to which they may otherwise not have access" in a small town, wrote Director Nela Niemann.
Each year, the Apple Valley Needle Threaders Quilt Guild of Berryville hosts the regional quilt show at the Clarke County Recreation Center. The guild receives help from the Shenandoah Piecemakers of Berryville, the Skyline Quilt Guild of Strasburg and the Winchester Modern Quilters.
The show has been held for more than 30 years, Dunkle noted.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison, herself an artist, said the organizations designated to receive funds represent different segments of the community well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.