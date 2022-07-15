BERRYVILLE — Parade spectators will have to start looking in the other direction to see floats and performers coming down Main Street.
Tuesday night, Berryville Town Council decided by consensus to reverse the designated route for parades. Two factors played into the decision — concerns about traffic safety along Station Road, plus a desire to have parades set up and disband on public property instead of private land.
Berryville usually hosts two parades each year. Clarke County High School’s homecoming parade is held in October. The Berryville Christmas Parade is held in December. Both processions are sponsored by Berryville Main Street (BMS), a nonprofit organization that promotes the downtown business district and efforts to help it prosper.
“The town (itself) doesn’t put on any parades,” Town Manager Keith Dalton said.
Parades traditionally have started on Station Road and proceeded west along Main Street to the Lincoln Avenue intersection. Participants have disbanded at either the Clarke County Public Schools’ Administration Building or Johnson-Williams Middle School.
Now, parades will begin at Johnson-Williams and proceed north on Lincoln to its intersection with Main. Floats and other attractions then will proceed east on Main to the Chalmers Court intersection. Disbanding will occur in the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center parking lot.
Station Road is adjacent to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
Dalton said the town recently has experienced “a significant increase” in commercial activities, such as loading and unloading railroad cars and tractor-trailers, at businesses along the road.
“There’s a lot of stuff ... (on business property) where people can get hurt,” especially children who are unsupervised, said BMS President Michelle Marino.
Both Marino and Dalton voiced concerns about crowds gathering around the railroad crossing near the intersection of Main Street and Station Road.
It’s generally not a safe place to assemble, Marino said.
“Station Road has never been a good place to start a parade, in my opinion,” said Police Chief Neal White.
“Tractor-trailers go up and down the road all the time,” White said.
And, the town has received complaints from businesses about trash and pet excrement remaining after crowds have gathered, he said.
The town manager is responsible for reviewing parade applications and approving permits. Parades also must be approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation because Main Street is a state-maintained road.
Having the manager consider directions of travel as part of reviewing parade applications was briefly discussed. However, Mayor Jay Arnold said it would confuse people if one parade is allowed to proceed to the east and one is allowed to proceed to the west.
“All parades have got to go the same way,” Arnold said.
The new parade route will be a little shorter than the old one. Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald said she was against changing the route for that reason.
A shorter route ultimately means a shorter parade, according to McDonald.
“I don’t see that being much fun for any of us,” she said.
Councilman Grant Mazzarino said, though, the new route is shorter by no more than two blocks. Other council members indicated they believe that’s not a big deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.