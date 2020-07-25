BERRYVILLE — Berryville Town Council has appointed Grant Mazzarino to fill its Ward 3 vacancy.
The vacancy occurred after the council's former recorder, Jay Arnold, recently was elected mayor. The council then appointed Erecka Gibson, who represented Ward 3, to fill the recorder vacancy.
Mazzarino, 39, is an analyst for the federal government. He lives on Montgomery Court with his wife, Angela, and three children.
Having lived in Northern Virginia for about five years, he and his family lived in Loudoun County before moving to Berryville a year ago to escape urban sprawl.
Berryville reminds him of his hometown of Old Tappan, N.J. — the way it used to be.
"The explosive growth of New York City has really swallowed it up" in recent years, Mazzarino said. Old Tappan and New York City are roughly 30 miles apart.
As a suburb of Washington, D.C., Loudoun County also has seen a tremendous amount of development.
After visiting, "I liked the lifestyle in Berryville much more," Mazzarino said. "I wanted a really small town for my family to live in and my kids to grow up in."
Mazzarino, as a council member, wants to preserve and help promote Berryville's small-town charm.
While some growth is necessary for the local economy to progress, he said Berryville needs "thoughtful, controlled growth."
Also, he wants to help the council maintain high-quality municipal services at a reasonable cost, he said.
"I really like Berryville," Mazzarino said. "It's a fantastic place to live," and he wants it to stay that way.
"He wants to be part of the town, not change the town," Arnold said. "I think that's very important."
Furthermore, "he's very enthusiastic and eager to serve," said Arnold. "He seems genuinely interested in the town."
Arnold mentioned that Mazzarino has done a lot of research about the town and already is knowledgeable about the Berryville Area Plan.
"We wouldn't expect people to know about that" plan in detail if they're not already on the council, he said.
The Berryville Area Plan, adopted in 1992 by both the town and Clarke County, is a joint land-use plan for undeveloped properties in the county next to town boundaries.
Along with Mazzarino, four other Ward 3 residents — James Koshar, Bradly Braithwaite, Robin McFillen and Barbara McWilliams — expressed interest in the vacant council seat, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Mazzarino was appointed in a unanimous vote Thursday night after the council held a lengthy closed-session meeting to interview the candidates.
"All of them easily could have been appointed" because they were well-qualified, Arnold said.
The fact that Mazzarino has lived in Berryville for only a year doesn't concern the mayor.
"I think everyone can contribute" to local affairs, regardless of how long they've lived in the town, Arnold said.
As a younger person who has lived in other places, Arnold continued, Mazzarino can provide "a different perspective" than perhaps an older person who has lived in Berryville quite a while.
Mazzarino’s council term will become effective on Aug. 3. He will serve until a special election for the seat on May 4, 2021.
"I intend to run" for the four-year seat in that election, Mazzarino said. "I'm hoping to do a great job in the interim."
