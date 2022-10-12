BERRYVILLE — The owners of a log cabin in the Josephine City Historic District will get more time to prepare for rehabilitating the structure before the town considers demolishing it.
Berryville Town Council on Tuesday approved amendments to a spot blight abatement plan for the cabin at 112 Josephine St. The plan, which includes timelines for certain stages in the repair process, was adopted by the council earlier this year. It specifies that the town can demolish the structure if any deadlines listed within it aren't met.
One amendment gives the owners until Dec. 15 to submit to the town a list of repairs intended for the cabin and a schedule for completing the work.
Originally, the owners had until Sept. 15 to do that. But no list or schedule was submitted, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
The second amendment extends the specified Dec. 1 deadline for obtaining all necessary construction permits until Feb. 1, 2023.
Property owners, Dalton told the council, contended that the adopted plan is unreasonable and asked for it to be amended.
In conversations with town officials, Donna Richardson of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, has represented family members of the Jacob Nelson estate who are heir owners of the property. Richardson wasn't at Tuesday's meeting. Instead, she was represented by her attorney, Susan French of Winchester.
Richardson, however, wrote in a Sept. 13 email to Dalton that she hadn't yet retained a contractor to be responsible for construction.
Earlier this year, the cabin underwent stabilization work by historic preservation specialists.
Yet "not many contractors work on historic properties in this area," French told the council. Furthermore, winter is approaching, she said.
Josephine City, a community established by freed slaves in the late 19th century, is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. The cabin at 112 Josephine, erected in the late 1800s, is the only structure in the neighborhood existing as it was originally built.
Although it's boarded up, "in no way" does the cabin endanger public health, safety and welfare, French asserted.
Under the blight abatement plan, the owners are to demolish the cabin's front porch and part of the structure added later in its history. The main portion of the cabin is to undergo repairs, including ones that make doors and windows secure and weather-tight. Chinking, a synthetic substance used to seal joints of log structures, is to be repaired as necessary. Utilities must be disconnected.
All construction work and inspections must be completed by Dec. 15, 2023, the date originally specified in the plan.
Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez made the motion to approve the amendments. She said that as long as the construction is finished by next December, she has no problem with extending two other deadlines.
Correspondence to Dalton from Richardson and French, copies of which were provided to council members, indicate that Richardson believes she's been mistreated by Dalton — in her dealings with the town — because she's a person of color.
French, in a Sept. 16 letter to Dalton, asserted that Richardson has undergone harassment "directed to her solely because she is an outspoken educated Black woman."
In her email to him three days earlier, Richardson told Dalton to direct all future correspondence to French. She told him that she hopes certain requirements are "rooted in standard policies and procedures and not a feeble attempt to exhaust our family's resources, that we would be forced to relinquish the property for your own gain."
"A lot of accusations have been made" against town officials, said Councilman Grant Mazzarino.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison, in prepared remarks, recalled a time when officials asked Richardson what the owners' intentions for the property were.
"We were met with the curt reply that it wasn’t any of our business," Harrison said. "That is not a response you give when you are looking for funding or assistance" to maintain or restore a property.
She said the initial blight abatement plan reflected "a need for an engineer’s report which has never been received."
"A review of the exterior of the building that was done by the historian does not give input as to the full condition of the building," she said, adding that its interior condition isn't known.
Trees and vines are continuing to grow up from the structure's foundation, and birds are roosting in open windows in the gables, according to Harrison.
The two plan amendments approved by the council aren't going to ultimately save a structure that "continues to deteriorate" because of time and weather factors, Mazzarino said.
"I would love to have seen more progress" made to repairing the cabin already, he said. Any progress made so far "doesn't seem to have been much."
