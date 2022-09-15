BERRYVILLE — Those who receive water and sewer service from the town will see higher bills beginning in mid-November.
Usage rates will remain $8.15 for water and $17.27 for sewer per 1,000 gallons of water used for each utility. However, administrative fees added to bills will rise from $12.34 to $18.07 for water and from $7.22 to $9.65 for sewer. That’s a total $8.16 monthly increase.
Berryville Town Council approved the fee hikes in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.
During a public hearing, Dee Dee Liggins of Josephine Street said seniors and others with limited incomes may have a hard time paying the increases. Liggins was the only person in the audience who spoke.
Plans to raise the fees were announced in March as part of the budget proposal developed for the fiscal year that started July 1.
Administrative fees were imposed in 2019 to ensure that all water/sewer customers contribute toward the system's operations and maintenance costs — regardless of whether their water consumption is a little or a lot.
Those fees have risen each of the past three years. Consultants recommended that Berryville increase utility charges annually over five years. The extra revenue will be needed, they’ve said, to help pay for more than $35 million in future improvements to the system they’ve determined will be necessary to keep it from failing.
That price tag could increase. When the estimate was given, "nobody anticipated 8% inflation" would occur soon, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Inflation has reach 40-year high, economic analysts have said.
Mayor Jay Arnold mentioned that the town recently used roughly $172,000 in federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds it received to cover utility customers' administrative fees for six months.
Water/sewer deposits for hookups to single-family homes, townhomes and duplexes, as well as for businesses except restaurants and laundries, are to jump from $255 to $270. The deposit for multi-family homes with master meters is to increase from $200 to $215 per residential unit.
The following types of deposits also will increase: Restaurant, from $850 to $865; Laundry, from $4,575 to $4,590; Institutional, from $1,595 to $1,610; and Industrial, from $5,615 to $5,630. But the town manager will have authority to raise or lower those deposits, depending on customers' unique water/sewer usage amounts.
In addition, fees to test the accuracy of water meters are increasing. The fee for a 5/8-inch meter is to jump from $100 to $125. The fee for all other meters is to rise from $100 to $125 plus any other costs incurred.
Testing fees are refunded when meters are discovered to be over-registering.
The increases will become effective Nov. 17 in alignment with the billing cycle.
Despite rumors to the contrary, money from the increases isn't being used toward water/sewer hookups for homes recently built in subdivisions, Arnold said. Costs toward those hookups are being paid by subdivision developers and people who buy the homes, he emphasized.
"They're paying their way," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.