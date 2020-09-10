BERRYVILLE — Residents and businesses will see higher water/sewer bills starting Nov. 19.
Fee increases related to costs for providing and maintaining the utilities were approved by Berryville Town Council in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.
The water fee will increase from $2.50 to $7.13, and the sewer fee will jump from $2.50 to $4.82 per month. The increases will raise the combined water/sewer bill — for 1,000 gallons of each — by $6.95 to $37.37.
Until now, the charges have been called “administrative fees.” They now will be called “administrative and facilities fees,” Town Manager Keith Dalton said, in hopes they don’t give a misconception they’re being used toward office expenses.
Money generated by the fees goes toward day-to-day costs to maintain and operate the water/sewer systems, according to Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs. Those includes workers constantly being on duty to run the systems, water quality testing and any repairs and maintenance needed due to general wear-and tear.
The fees were imposed last year as a way of ensuring that all customers contribute toward operations and maintenance costs.
“For a number of years, if you didn’t use any water, you didn’t get a bill,” said Mayor Jay Arnold. An example would be a person away from home for an extended time who doesn’t turn on his tap or flush his toilet during a billing cycle.
Now, everyone connected to the systems receives some type of bill, Arnold mentioned.
There will be no immediate changes in water/sewer user rates. Customers currently pay $8.15 for 1,000 gallons of water and $17.27 for 1,000 gallons of processed sewage monthly for a total of $25.42. With the combined current administrative fees of $5 for each service, the total bill is $30.42.
Consultants have suggested that Berryville increase rates and fees over five years. That would generate money to cover more than $35 million in improvements they think are needed to the town’s water/sewer infrastructure to keep it from eventually failing.
During a public hearing, resident Wayne Webb said he thinks customers using the most water/sewer capacity should just be the ones paying more.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison said, however, the fee increases are the fairest way to ensure all customers contribute to the improvement costs.
Mark Griffin, a Walnut Street resident who introduced himself as the Republican candidate for the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Berryville District seat, said the council may not have publicized the fee increase proposal well due to few people attending the hearing. He suggested using utility bills to communicate with customers.
Nov. 19 was chosen as the date for the fee hikes to take effect because it’s a meter-reading day.
Increases in availability fees for water/sewer connections also were approved.
