BERRYVILLE — Although her Town Council tenure is ending, Kara Rodriguez plans to stay up-to-date on local government actions.
Rodriguez has represented Berryville’s Ward 4 since she was elected in 2018. She didn’t run for a second four-year term in the Nov. 8 election. Tuesday night’s council meeting, therefore, probably was her last, considering the panel doesn’t plan to meet again until January.
“I won’t be on the dais with you,” she told her council colleagues. But “I’ll be watching.”
“I’m a voter,” she reminded them, smirking.
A former journalist for a Loudoun County newspaper, Rodriguez earlier this year took a job as Leesburg’s public information officer. Despite having no plans to move there, she has said she believes it’s inappropriate for someone elected to serve a town to be devoted to another community 40 hours or more per week.
Immediately before the meeting, the council held a reception for her. It was simple. Only a white-frosted sheet cake was served.
Later, Rodriguez thanked Berryville residents for supporting her. She said her desire to make the entire town — not just her ward — the best it can be has driven her involvement in decision-making.
“It’s truly been an honor to have had a voice” on some major issues, Rodriguez said without elaborating.
She praised Berryville’s small municipal staff for doing quality work “with little fanfare.” She told council members that “you’re some of the greatest people I’ve ever worked with.”
For most of her tenure, Rodriguez has chaired the council’s Community Development Committee. Recently, she’s been involved in planning activities coinciding with Berryville’s 225th anniversary celebration next year.
“You’ll be missed,” Mayor Jay Arnold told her.
Ryan Tibbens, an educator and entrepreneur, will take over the Ward 4 seat in January. He ran unopposed in the November election.
Tibbens attended the meeting but didn’t comment publicly.
However, a new member began serving on the council Tuesday night. William Steinmetz assumed the Ward 1 seat previously held by Donna Marie McDonald.
Battling an illness, McDonald resigned just several days before she died in October. The council recently appointed Steinmetz, a real estate agent, to temporarily succeed her.
“I’m excited to be here,” Steinmetz said.
“We look forward to working with you,” Arnold told him.
Steinmetz will serve at least through 2023. A special election will be held next November to fill the remainder of McDonald’s unexpired term, which ends in December 2024. Steinmetz can run for the seat if he wants.
In a unanimous vote, the council adopted a resolution honoring McDonald, who chaired the Public Safety Committee. The resolution mentions that she was “a tireless advocate for law enforcement” and “carried out her duties as a council member with heartfelt dedication” to residents’ needs and concerns.
“Donna did look out for the whole community, not just her area” of it, Arnold said.
