BERRYVILLE — Engineering consultants are recommending that Berryville spend more than $11 million to upgrade its water treatment plant and raw water pumping facilities.
At least one local official is wondering whether the town could get by with spending less.
Pennoni Associates Inc., in a report prepared for Berryville Town Council, suggests that grants and/or low-interest loans be sought from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program and other funding sources to help cover the cost.
Earlier this year, the town applied to the VDH Financial Capital Assistance Program. Officials anticipate hearing whether the application is approved by the end of this month.
The town has accumulated $2.2 million in reserve funds that also can be put toward financing the project, the report mentions.
Constructed in the mid-1980s, the Roy E. Potts Jr. Memorial Water Treatment Facility near the Shenandoah River is still functioning well and producing drinking water that usually meets the state’s quality standards, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
But in the past year, slightly high levels of haloacetic acids (HAAs) have been detected in the water supply. Those are byproducts formed when chlorine used to disinfect drinking water reacts with natural organic matter in the water.
Generally healthy people shouldn’t fear drinking or bathing in the water, Berryville officials maintain. However, health officials say people who drink water containing high levels of HAAs over many years might have an increased risk of developing cancer and/or liver, pancreas, brain, testicular and nervous system problems.
Officials also say the treatment plant is nearing the end of its useful life. Already, it’s become harder to find parts to make repairs when something breaks, Dalton has said.
Water treatment plant equipment typically lasts about 30 years before needing to be replaced, Tom Frederick, Penonni’s director of water and wastewater practice, told the council Thursday afternoon. Berryville’s equipment has lasted longer because plant operators have taken especially good care of it, he said.
Pennoni posed five options in its report, but Frederick said three wouldn’t be sufficient for Berryville’s needs. The only reason they were mentioned, he said, is because Rural Development would want to know every potential option was examined.
Estimated at almost $11.4 million, the recommended option is the most costly of the two that can fulfill the town’s needs, the report shows.
That option would include the installation of two pre-engineered membrane filtration units capable of processing at least 300 gallons of water per minute. An addition to the existing Control & Operations Building would be built to house the units. The addition also would house feed systems for chemicals currently used to treat water as well as ones that would be needed to operate and maintain the new membranes.
Other new equipment to be installed would include automated valves, a compressed air system for membrane maintenance and a prefiltration system upstream of the membrane system to help maintain adequate turbidity, the report mentions.
Those features are not part of the second viable option proposed: Installing a “mixed media” treatment system, estimated at almost $9 million. That type of system uses various materials — such as rock, coal and sand — to filter contaminants from water.
Things the two options have in common include:
Installing new electrical equipment inside a new electrical room, plus a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to help plant operators automatically control water treatment processes,
Replacing all raw water pumps and pipes within the pump station,
Installing a new air compressor and control system in the existing building to automatically backwash intake screens, and
Additional security measures at both the treatment plant and raw water pumping station along the river.
Estimated costs for both systems include both construction and non-construction expenses, such as land acquisition, design, permitting and financing expenses. They also include 10% contingencies toward construction.
Membranes are the newest technology. Spaces within their fibers are tighter than spaces between other materials, including grains of sand, enabling them to remove up to 30% more contaminants from water, Frederick said. That results in cleaner water overall.
The town would have fewer ongoing operations and maintenance costs with a membrane system versus a mixed media system, he said.
From a public health perspective, “having high-quality drinking water on a consistent, reliable basis” is more important than cost, Frederick continued.
Potential funding sources look more favorably upon options that “treat water to a higher degree,” he said.
Despite the benefits of membranes, Councilman Ryan Tibbens questioned whether the extra money would be worth it.
“Two million dollars is a significant amount of money when you have only about 1,900 users for the (water) system,” Tibbens said.
Noting they’ve seen annual spikes in their bills, he said water customers can’t afford increases over and over until the improvements are paid off.
“Rates for usage have stayed constant for the past five years,” said Vice Mayor Erecka Gibson. Administrative fees have only increased, she pointed out.
Berryville imposed those fees in 2019 to ensure all water/sewer customers contribute toward operation and maintenance costs, regardless of whether they use a little water or a lot.
Nevertheless, “95% of people in this town” probably don’t care exactly what’s going up — they just know more money is coming out of their pockets, Tibbens said.
If bills continue to rise, he said, “people may have a reasonable objection” to the costlier option being chosen.
Tibbens participated in Thursday’s council work session by phone because he was traveling.
All of the other council members were present. Nobody except Tibbens indicated which option for upgrading water treatment facilities they might favor.
The council may select an option as soon as its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night, Dalton said.
Pennoni representatives said they will come up with information on how the membrane option may affect customers’ rates in the future. Frederick said, though, they won’t have time to compile it before Tuesday night’s meeting.
