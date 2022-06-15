BERRYVILLE — People from Clarke County and beyond pleaded with Berryville Town Council on Tuesday to try to preserve local history rather than destroy it.
They urged the council to give the owners of four properties deemed blighted by local officials the time to make improvements to the structures before any effort to demolish them is considered.
No discussion followed the public hearing. Council members intend to discuss the matter, then render a decision, during their next regular meeting on July 12.
Three of the structures are along Josephine Street, which is a neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places that was created by former slaves in the late 1800s and known as Josephine City. Another is on First Street near the railroad tracks.
On April 6, the Berryville Architectural Review Board (ARB) recommended that the town give the owners of 112 Josephine St. until Dec. 31, 2023, to renovate the structure, all the while adhering to a timeline to reach certain milestones as progress is made. The boarded-up log cabin, which dates to the 1870s, is the only original structure on the street existing as it was built.
The ARB recommended giving the owner of 225 Josephine until the end of next year to upgrade it. It also recommended giving the owners of 114 Josephine and 12 First St. — what's left of a grist mill complex built in the late 1800s — until the end of this year to refurbish the structures. Those properties need more urgent attention, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Later in April, the Berryville Planning Commission concurred with the ARB's recommendations for 12 First, 114 Josephine and 225 Josephine. It also suggested that if the council determines 112 Josephine needs to be upgraded, the owners be given sufficient time to do so.
The commission examines land-use issues and makes recommendations to the council on how to handle them.
Donna Richardson of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, an heir to 112 Josephine St., told the council that "the house is now resting on its foundation," having recently undergone improvements by a historic structures preservationist.
"I'm in the process of securing a contractor to do work on the porch," Richardson said.
"It's a very historic building ... (and) a very important structure" to those interested in African American history, said Dorothy Davis, a board member of the Josephine School Community Museum and Clarke County African-American Cultural Center.
"We don't want Josephine Street to be destroyed," Davis said.
Daniel Nelson said Josephine Street is "rich in culture and history" and "it's a part of who we are" as African Americans.
"We should respect that history," Nelson said.
Susan French, a Winchester lawyer, said some of the properties have land title problems involving various descendants of owners.
"These buildings are not abandoned," said Bob Stieg, The Clermont Foundation's CEO. "They have owners."
In some cases, however, Steig said there are "too many or unknown owners," which causes titles to be unclear and takes time to clarify them.
"People are reluctant to invest money in properties when title issues are unresolved," French said.
James Costello, who identified himself as a contractor, said he understands 12 First St. suffers from moisture problems as a result of nearby drainage problems. The drainage problems need to be fixed before the building can undergo repairs, he asserted.
Matthew Bass, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' Berryville District representative, attended recent ARB and Planning Commission meetings. Both panels "resoundingly recommended," he said, "providing property owners ample time to undertake repairs."
Issues discussed at the meetings, Bass recalled, included:
• Original notices of the blight determinations were sent to property owners during the winter. That is "not traditionally a time for construction and repair," he said.
• Costs for construction materials needed to make repairs currently are "through the roof."
• The properties have significant historical value to the nation, not just Berryville and Clarke County.
• Some owners already have taken steps to address town officials' concerns.
• Owners deserve "reasonable timetables ... to repair or otherwise dispose of their properties themselves."
Over the years, Bass said, Clarke County officials have helped compile a detailed history of Josephine City, applied for historic preservation grants to benefit the district and "invested time and resources into helping solidify its historical significance."
He urged the council to heed the advice of the ARB and Planning Commission to work with property owners "within reasonable parameters to preserve a unique, valuable historical resource."
"There is only one Josephine Street, only one Josephine City," he emphasized.
"If its history is demolished, there will be no rebuilding it," he continued. "Though history may at times be unsightly, its importance is undeniable, and its preservation is paramount."
Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Jay Arnold said he believes the council will decide to give property owners "a reasonable time to work on" repairing the structures.
"If they can figure out a way to save them, they (the structures) should be saved," Arnold said. "They (the structures) have some work (that's necessary) to be done to them."
"The big thing is to follow the plans, if they (the owners) have plans," and meet timelines along the way, he said.
