BERRYVILLE — Mayor Jay Arnold and the Town Council on Tuesday issued a proclamation honoring former Berryville mayor Wilson Kirby, who died Dec. 27 at age 82.
Kirby was the council’s Ward 4 representative from July 2002 to June 2008. He served two four-year mayoral terms from July 2008 to June 2016.
Most recently, he was an appointed member of the Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals.
The proclamation orders that Berryville’s flag be flown at half-staff outside the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court, and for the town’s ceremonial drape to hang above the complex’s main entrance, through Jan. 18. Those honors have been in place since Dec. 29 as “a sign of respect, admiration and thanks” for Kirby’s public service, the proclamation shows.
“He had a firm, steady hand” in helping the council take actions believed to be in Berryville’s best interest, Arnold said.
The proclamation will be presented to Kirby’s wife of 59 years, Cathy, in the coming days.
A moment of silence in Kirby’s memory was held at the start of the council meeting.
In other matters, the council learned that a milling-and-paving project along Dunlap Drive and Craig’s Run Court was recently completed.
Meanwhile, work on a water main project along Ridge Road continues. Approximately one-third of the pipe is now installed, Public Works Director Rick Boor wrote in a memorandum.
Boor wrote that he hopes the project can be completed by mid-February.
Construction has been delayed, he wrote, by inclement weather and department employees working split shifts to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.
The council also:
• Learned that the automatic transfer switch on a generator at the Boom Road Pump Station failed during the past month. A replacement switch has been ordered, and will be installed soon after it arrives, Boor wrote.
• Appointed Michael Bell to the Berryville Planning Commission. He will fill the remainder of the term of Doug Shaffer, who resigned. Bell is president of the Darbybrook Homeowners Association. He owns M&M Tools LLC and is a member of the John H. Enders Fire Company.
• Reappointed Michelle Marino to the Planning Commission. Marino is president of Berryville Main Street. She also is the office administrator for Edward Jones investment firm’s local office.
