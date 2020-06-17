BERRYVILLE — Town Council members likely will appoint a temporary recorder after Jay Arnold moves into his new role as mayor next month.
If they don’t, Clarke County Circuit Court can appoint one .
The role of Berryville’s recorder is similar to that of a vice mayor. The recorder oversees council business and presides over meetings when the mayor cannot, such as due to illness. The town’s charter also calls for the recorder to oversee and preserve town records. However, the town clerk now is generally responsible for that.
Arnold captured almost 93 percent of the vote in the May 19 municipal election, having been the only official candidate in the mayor’s race. Current Mayor Patricia Dickinson did not seek election to a second four-year term.
The recorder’s seat will become empty when Arnold assumes mayoral duties on July 1. Virginia code Subsection 24.2-228 reads that when a local governing body has a vacancy, the remaining members can appoint a qualified voter from the locality to fill it until a special election can be held. If an appointment is not made, a circuit court judge can select someone.
State code Subsection 24.2-226 reads that within 15 days after the vacancy occurs, the governing body shall petition the court to issue a writ of election to fill the vacancy on a permanent basis. The court then shall issue a writ, ordering a special election to be held either on the date of the next general election in November, or in May if the position is typically up for election during that month.
Berryville council member elections usually are held in May. But “we won’t know when the special election for Berryville will be held until the court issues a writ” specifying a date, said Clarke County General Registrar and Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently used an application process to temporarily fill its Berryville District seat when a vacancy occurred. Matthew Bass was selected from among four applicants. He will serve until the winner of a special election for the seat on Nov. 3 takes office in January.
Council members have indicated, however, they will just choose someone to be recorder for the short-term. During a discussion at a work session on July 6, they intend to bring up names of people who they might like to see hold the seat. Those people then will have to be contacted to find out if they are interested. An appointment then will have to be made by mid-August to prevent the court from making an appointment.
Arnold said that as far as he knows, council members so far don’t have any particular person in mind.
But “we’re going to have to be fairly nimble over the next 60 days” to meet state laws for temporary appointments, Town Manager Keith Dalton recently told the council.
