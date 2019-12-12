BERRYVILLE — Town Council members say Mayor Patricia Dickinson violated the town’s code of conduct through remarks — including a perceived threat — she made in emails concerning possible conflict of interest law infringements by town Recorder Jay Arnold.
Seven malfeasance charges lodged against Arnold following a Virginia State Police probe were recently dropped by special prosecutors from the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
Tuesday night, following a motion by Councilwoman Diane Harrison that was seconded by Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald, the council voted in favor of the motion, with Dickinson abstaining.
After the meeting, Harrison said Dickinson “went outside of council” and “didn’t talk to council” about concerns she expressed in emails to Arnold about payments the town made to his business, Berryville Auto Parts, for repairs and maintenance work on town-owned vehicles.
During the meeting, Dickinson acknowledged writing the emails.
She faces no penalties as a result of the council’s action, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Arnold’s duties as Berryville’s recorder are similar to those of the vice mayor in other towns and cities. The recorder is an elected seat on the council.
Reading from a prepared statement during the meeting, Arnold referenced emails that Dickinson had sent to him since Oct. 11, 2017, regarding the conflict of interest allegations. One email, dated April 20, 2018, “continued to acknowledge inaccurate information to the public and a small association of citizens about conflicts of interests that are accusatory and disparaging, without any investigation by the town council about these allegations,” Arnold read.
Arnold asserted that Dickinson “further threatens” him in the email by stating, “It is not my intention to make this matter public prior to the (May 2018 council) election. However, if you are re-elected, then I will bring the matter to Town Council. If you are not re-elected, then I would consider the matter closed.”
On Wednesday, Arnold said he and other council members think Dickinson violated the conduct code’s first provision. It states that “council will treat fellow councilors, citizens, staff, employees and committee members with respect, and will not make accusatory or disparaging remarks at official council or committee meetings.”
“If you are threatening me, you are not respecting me,” Arnold said. “I didn’t do anything illegal. She accused me of doing something illegal.”
Dickinson said Wednesday that she did not intend for her comments to be perceived as a threat. Rather, she was just stating “my planned actions.”
The matter could have been resolved quickly, Arnold and Councilwoman Erecka Gibson said, if Dickinson had gone to Dalton, discussed the payments with him and looked at related documents.
It also could have been swiftly resolved, Dickinson said, if Arnold had communicated to her details of his firm’s contract with the town. She said the contract — as far as she knows — never has been discussed with the council or any of its committees.
State code generally prohibits a member of a local governing body from having a personal interest in a local government contract, unless the body proves a need for a product or service that the member can provide and a competitive sealed bidding process is involved. An exception is made when a contract involves the governing body of a locality with a population of less than 10,000. The contract must not exceed $5,000 annually, or $25,000 if sealed bids are obtained.
With about 4,000 residents, Berryville fits into that population category.
After he reviewed evidence obtained after the investigation, Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc Abrams said his office sought to have the malfeasance charges dropped because Arnold seemed to have been “above-board” and transparent in his dealings with the town. Clarke General District Court Judge Amy Tisinger dismissed the charges on Nov. 21.
Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams did not take part in the investigation because of a potential conflict of interest. A few years ago, she rendered Arnold a legal opinion regarding his firm doing business with the town.
In her Oct. 11, 2017, email to Arnold, Dickinson wrote that after attending a program about the Conflict of Interest Act at the Virginia Municipal League’s Mayors Institute, “I am concerned that, given your ongoing business relationship with the town, you might be in violation of this act. I suggest you seek a legal opinion on the matter.”
After requesting a copy of Williams’ opinion and reading it, “I learned that the commonwealth’s attorney found that you do have a conflict of interest,” Dickinson wrote in her April 20, 2018, email to Arnold.
That is inaccurate, Williams indicated on Wednesday.
Normally, if a town does business with a council member, “that’s a conflict,” Williams said. Arnold met exceptions under the law, though, “so what he was doing was fine.”
Williams added that she based her conclusion on information, documents and receipts provided to her by Arnold, Dalton and Berryville Police Chief Neal White, plus consultation with the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council.
Dickinson said that even if Arnold’s business dealings with the town do not violate the Conflict of Interest Act, she believes it still is a conflict.
And, she said, “it’s the obligation of a town official” to question if they think something is wrong.
The matter was not on the council’s agenda for discussion. It was added at Arnold’s request as part of the panel’s vote to approve the agenda.
“I don’t think it was fair,” Dickinson said, because she did not have time to prepare information to counter Arnold’s claims. The information that Arnold presented during the meeting basically was one side of the story, she maintained.
She emphasized that she did not supply any information to the state police for an investigation or seek for charges to be lodged against Arnold.
One of her emails indicates that a citizens group approached a Berryville lawyer with concerns similar to hers.
Attending Tuesday night’s council meeting were Mayor Dickinson, Recorder Arnold and council members Erecka Gibson, Kara Rodriguez, Donna Marie McDonald and Diane Harrison.
