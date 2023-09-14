BERRYVILLE — Residents and businesses will pay more for water/sewer service beginning Nov. 21 as planning for water treatment plant improvements continues.
Tuesday night, Berryville Town Council adopted increases in administrative fees for both services. It also approved a preliminary engineering report recommending that planned upgrades to the facility use membrane technology to filter water. The report will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) for approval.
Basic rates won't change. The water rate will remain $8.15 per 1,000 gallons. The sewer rate will remain $17.27 per 1,000 gallons of water used to process sewage.
Those rates are for customers within the town's boundaries or areas targeted for future annexation. Customers outside those areas will continue to pay $10.18 and $21.58 per 1,000 gallons of water and sewer capacity, respectively.
However, monthly administrative and facilities fees assessed alongside the basic rates will increase from $18.07 to $24.35 for water and from $9.65 to $12.18 for sewer.
Berryville imposed those fees in 2019 to ensure all utility customers contribute toward the system's operations and maintenance costs, regardless of whether they use a little water or a lot.
A public hearing on the fee hikes was held in May.
Consultants recommended that Berryville raise water/sewer charges annually over five years to generate extra revenue to pay for future water/sewer system improvements.
This is the fifth year that fee increases have been imposed.
State and local officials contend the Roy E. Potts Jr. Memorial Water Treatment Facility, built in the mid-1980s near the Shenandoah River, is nearing the end of its useful life. When parts break, the town already is having problems finding replacements, officials have said.
Overall, though, equipment has lasted longer than expected because plant operators have taken especially good care of it, according to engineers.
In the preliminary engineering report, Pennoni Associates Inc. put forward two sufficient options for upgrading the plant. Installing a membrane system, at an estimated cost of a little more than $11 million, or a mixed-media system using materials such as rock, sand and coal to filter water. The latter is the least costly alternative, estimated at about $9 million.
Pennoni recommends pursuing the membrane system, despite the higher cost. Basically, engineers say it would improve the quality of water — the plant has recently had problems with chlorine byproducts forming in the water — and it could reduce plant operating costs, such as for personnel and chemicals, over the long run.
The mixed-media option is older technology. Should it be purchased, regulatory agencies eventually might require Berryville to replace it with the newer membrane technology, resulting in even more cost to the town, according to Councilwoman Diane Harrison.
By buying the newer technology now, "you're ahead of the game," Harrison said.
Councilmen Willy Steinmetz and Grant Mazzarino said most concerns about the plant they've heard from the public pertained to water quality, not costs for plant improvements.
The vote to implement the fee hikes was unanimous, but the vote to adopt the preliminary engineering report and forward it to VDH was 5-1.
Councilman Ryan Tibbens abstained, making that vote not unanimous. He said he wanted to see more detailed information about future costs, especially for consumers.
"Not knowing what such a big project is going to cost individual households" concerns him, Tibbens said.
A motion he made to table the issue for a month to get more information failed because of a lack of support.
Vice Mayor Erecka Gibson recalled that original cost estimates for upgrading the plant were around $16.9 million. Fee increases were implemented with that price in mind, she said. Because the actual cost is anticipated to be less, she doesn't think any further fee or rate hikes will be needed in the immediate future, she said.
"I think we've prepared well," said Gibson.
Engineers do, too, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Yet that doesn't mean there won't be any rate and/or fee increases someday.
VDH approval of the preliminary engineering report is necessary for Berryville to obtain loans to cover expenses incurred in upgrading the treatment plant.
Grants are unlikely, Dalton believes.
To get them, "you have to be in a bad situation," said Dalton. "We are not."
"Obviously, we're going to have to borrow money," Mayor Jay Arnold said.
Lenders will examine rates and fees, Dalton said, and "dictate where they go" if the perception is they're not enough to help fund the improvements.
"Nobody wants increases in their water/sewer rates," said Arnold. "We're not going to raise rates if we don't have to."
But as long as inflation persists within the economy, he said, "it's a little tough ... to think we're not going to have to raise rates in the future" at some point.
Construction involved in upgrading the plant is targeted for completion by the end of 2026.
