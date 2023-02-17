BERRYVILLE — Paying an approximately $7,000 utility bill stemming from a water leak gushed money out of the Clarke County Ruritan Club’s coffers, according to President Brad Broy.
“It’s tough for us at this time of the year,” Broy said. “We don’t have a lot of income coming in. And, we’re starting off the year in the negative.”
Tuesday night, Berryville Town Council refused the club’s request for a partial refund in a 4-1 vote.
It was a matter of fairness based on town rules, Councilwoman Diane Harrison maintained.
Documents show the Ruritans were billed $6,862.37 for 215,000 gallons of water/sewer usage from Dec. 19 through Jan. 18 at the fairgrounds on West Main Street.
Here’s a breakdown of the bill: A total of $2,194.95 for water and $4,639.70 for sewer, plus administration and facility fees of $18.07 for water and $9.65 for sewer. Those fees are intended to ensure that all water/sewer customers contribute toward the system’s operations and maintenance costs, regardless of the amount of water they consume.
It seemed obvious that a problem existed somewhere at the fairgrounds.
“While the usage at this facility varies significantly throughout the year,” Town Manager Keith Dalton said, “usage at this time of year would usually not exceed a few thousand gallons.”
Activities are held year-round at the fairgrounds. However, the biggest event — by far — is the agricultural fair held each summer. It’s slated for Aug. 13-19 this year.
The leak was discovered near the food stand. None of the water entered Berryville’s sewer system, Dalton said.
“Not an ounce came out above the ground,” Broy said. It all remained below the surface.
The leak occurred around Christmas “when the cold snap hit,” he said.
Water has been turned off until the leak is repaired, added Dalton.
Under the town’s billing adjustment policy, the council can consider a partial refund of the sewer portion of an abnormally high bill, but only if the water doesn’t get into the sewer system. A refund can’t exceed the difference between the account’s average usage and the high usage resulting from a leak.
Only one refund can be issued per account within a 12-month period, the policy stipulates.
For the sake of the town’s finances, “you don’t want customers coming in constantly” to ask for refunds, Dalton said.
The Ruritans previously received an adjustment for a bill dated Feb. 25, 2022, a document shows. Roughly 11 months have passed since then.
Addressing the council, Dalton said the club asked for a partial refund if other provisions of the policy were determined to have been met.
Nobody from the club was at Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss its request. Broy commented to The Winchester Star in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
Responding to a question from Councilman Grant Mazzarino, Dalton said that if the partial refund was to be granted, “the vast majority” of the sewer portion of the bill probably would be taken off.
Councilman Ryan Tibbens, the dissenter in the vote, favored issuing the refund.
“It’s so close to a year” since the previous refund was issued, Tibbens said. “If it was four months, if would be different. But it’s just days” away from the 12-month mark.
Other council members didn’t agree.
Both Harrison and Vice Mayor Erecka Gibson said the issue appeared “black and white” to them. Mayor Jay Arnold indicated similar feelings.
In decision-making, “I tend not to break the rules,” Gibson said.
“We can’t waiver on it,” said Harrison. “It wouldn’t be fair” to other utility customers.
“The policy is very clear,” Arnold added.
Broy said he’s “not very happy” with the council’s decision.
“I can see paying for the water,” he said. Technically, “we used that water.”
“But it didn’t go into the sewer,” he emphasized. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for water that doesn’t enter the sewer.”
Asked how paying the hefty bill will affect the Ruritans’ long-term finances, Broy noted that much of the money collected by the club eventually is returned to the community in various ways. Youth scholarships are an example.
Those give-backs may take a slight hit, he indicated.
“I don’t think it’s going to kill us,” said Broy. “But it’s a big setback. All we can do is try to overcome it.”
