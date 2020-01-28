BERRYVILLE — Two Berryville Town Council members hope to retain their seats in the May 5 municipal election.
The Ward 1 seat, currently held by Donna Marie McDonald, and the Ward 3 seat, held by Erecka Gibson, are up for grabs, as is the mayor’s seat, held by Patricia Dickinson.
March 3 is the deadline for filing for one of the seats.
Council members serve four-year terms. McDonald and Gibson, who first were elected in 2016, say they intend to run again, but they must complete the required paperwork and submit it to the Clarke County Office of Elections.
McDonald said she wants to ensure that all residents’ opinions are taken into account in handling the town’s business.
“I’m for the people,” McDonald said. “I’ve got to make sure that all of the people are being heard.”
She encourages anyone with an opinion on an issue to contact her or come to a monthly council meeting and speak during the public comment time. Meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
Gibson said she intends to submit her paperwork today. She said she wants to run again because “I’ve had a tremendous amount of support from my constituents” to do so.
Dickinson, who also was first elected in 2016, said she will decide within a few weeks if she will seek a second mayoral term. Personal and family matters will factor into her decision, she said. For instance, she mentioned that she has a son living in Switzerland with whom she would like to spend more time.
“I take my commitment to being mayor very seriously,” and that limits her ability to travel, Dickinson said.
So far, no one has filed their paperwork and been certified as a candidate for any of the available seats, according to Clarke County Registrar Barbara Bosserman.
Required documents are listed and available on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website at www.elections.virginia.gov under the “candidate information” heading. They also are available at the county elections office.
To run for one of the three seats up for grabs, a person must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Berryville and Virginia for at least a year prior to the election. Mayoral candidates can live anywhere in the town, but council candidates must live within the wards they intend to represent. But any registered voter in the town can vote for any council candidate, regardless of the ward.
Berryville has four wards. Each basically represents a quadrant of the city. Ward 1 is the northeast quadrant, and Ward 3 is the southwest quadrant.
Council seats are nonpartisan.
For more information on how to become a candidate, contact the county elections office by phone at 540-955-5168 or email vote@clarkecounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.