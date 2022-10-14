BERRYVILLE — Town Council on Tuesday awarded General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton a contract to make water, sewer and drainage improvements along some local streets.
Five contractors submitted bids for the project ranging up to $4.1 million. General Excavation's bid of $2,262,002 was the lowest.
No contractor from Clarke County, Frederick County or Winchester sought the project.
Water/sewer improvements will be made along Josephine, North Church, Bundy and Osborne streets. Drainage improvements will be made along Virginia Avenue.
Altogether, 2,800 linear feet of water main 12 inches in diameter, 340 feet of water line 2 inches in diameter, 100 linear feet of 18-by-11-inch drainage pipe and 120 linear feet of concrete swale will be installed. Two sewage pump stations will be modified or replaced, and 74 water meters and service lines to properties will be replaced, the advertisement for bids show.
Consultants have determined that General Excavation is capable of doing the project, Town Administrator Keith Dalton told the council.
The improvements are to be completed by the end of next year, Dalton said.
Money that the town received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts will cover most of the cost.
In another matter, the council adopted a resolution committing to fund its share of two sidewalk improvement projects along Fairfax Street. The Virginia Department of Transportation will cover the rest through its Transportation Alternatives Program.
The total estimated cost to upgrade the sidewalk along West Fairfax is $1,301,875. Of that, the town will pay $260,375.
Sidewalk improvements along East Fairfax are anticipated to cost $109,221. The town's share is $29,844.
Also, the council learned that fall leaf collection is about to begin.
A schedule posted on the town's website shows collections in neighborhoods west of U.S. 340 (Buckmarsh Street) will occur during the weeks of Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Nov. 27. Collections in neighborhoods east of the highway will occur during the weeks of Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4.
Leaves must be raked into a pile at the curb by 7 a.m. on the Monday of the collection week.
Along streets with no curbs, leaves can be piled at the property line facing the streets. However, piles should not be on sidewalks, storm drains or water meter covers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.