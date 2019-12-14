BERRYVILLE — The Town Council on Tuesday set three budgeting priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.
One is establishing a target area for annexation for an expansion of the Clarke County Business Park. Town and county officials are cooperating on that effort.
The town intends to study employee salaries to see if they are competitive with surrounding localities. Also, it aims to start work on improvements to Town Run to help alleviate stormwater drainage problems.
The established priorities will “provide staff with guidance as we draft a proposed budget” for fiscal 2021, said Town Manager Keith Dalton. The new budget year will start July 1.
Cost factors for implementing the priorities have not yet been determined.
Officials are looking to annex land on the southern side of Berryville for an expansion of the business park, which has little land left to accommodate any company that might want to locate there. No specific annexation boundaries have been established yet, but officials generally agree the targeted area will be east of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340).
In addition, the town is looking to extend Jack Enders Boulevard, the road into the park, to connect with U.S. 340, or to establish some other connection between the routes. Several options are being considered. The one that officials believe is most feasible is extending the boulevard southward through a property next to the park to a location near the railroad crossing on Smallwood Lane, which connects with U.S. 340.
Because of passing trucks, though, that option could be “a terrible inconvenience” to nearby landowners who do small amounts of farming, said Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald.
Dalton said he has a private meeting scheduled soon with a resident of the area to discuss a similar concern.
Doing a pay compensation study, and adjusting any salaries discovered to be below par, could discourage experienced town workers from taking higher-paying jobs elsewhere, officials have said.
Many localities that do such studies hire outside consultants. Dalton wants to try and do Berryville’s study in-house. Money that otherwise would be used to pay a consultant could instead be appropriated toward boosting salaries as needed, he reasons.
Mayor Patricia Dickinson said university representatives have told her that students may be willing to help with the study as part of school projects.
Already, the town is working on projects to improve stormwater drainage in Berryville’s northwest quadrant, where most reported problems have occurred. Plans are to eventually make improvements along Virginia Street and Town Run where problems also have happened.
Town Run is a creek running from a stormwater detention pond near the Hermitage subdivision eastward and which collects water runoff from nearby properties. Virginia Street connects with East Main Street east of downtown.
Depending on determinations of how extensive problems in those areas are, the town may have to borrow money to pay for projects to remedy them, Dalton said.
Attending Tuesday night’s council meeting were Mayor Dickinson, Recorder Jay Arnold and council members Erecka Gibson, Kara Rodriguez, Donna Marie McDonald and Diane Harrison.
