BERRYVILLE — The historic log cabin at 112 Josephine St. could have a big role in educating people about the primarily African-American neighborhood's history, an heir to the property believes.
Donna Richardson wrote in a letter to Berryville Town Council that she envisions the cabin becoming a secondary location for the Josephine Street Community Museum, one that would periodically be open to school students and the general public for exploration.
First, she needs time to find the money necessary to fix up the structure and get the work done, she stated in the letter.
The boarded-up cabin is one of four structures — three of which are on Josephine Street — targeted by the town under a blight abatement plan.
Tuesday night, the council scheduled a public hearing on the plan for its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. June 14.
Richardson, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, couldn't attend the council meeting. Instead, she had Winchester lawyer Susan French read the letter aloud during the meeting on her behalf. The letter referred to Richardson as an "owner-heir" to the cabin.
The letter stated that Richardson has signed a contract with Bill Wine, a historic log structure preservationist in Virginia, to stabilize and restore part of the cabin's foundation, as well as restore its front porch.
"These are expensive restoration efforts," Richardson wrote, "and I ask ... for your indulgence in my efforts to raise private funds to continue the necessary work."
She didn't specify a dollar amount.
Other properties targeted under the blight abatement plan include 114 Josephine St., 225 Josephine St. and 12 First St. The latter property is what's left of a grist mill complex built in the late 1800s.
Each of the properties has been determined to have historical significance. The Josephine City Historic District, once a separate single-street community established by freed slaves, is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Built in the 1870s, the cabin at 112 Josephine is the only original structure in the historic district existing as it was built.
Thomas Brown, the owner of 225 Josephine, submitted to the council a letter declaring that he doesn't want his structure to be demolished.
"It is part of Josephine City history, and I want to find a way to save it," Brown wrote.
He's getting help to board up the back of the structure to ensure nobody can go inside, he continued.
At its April 6 meeting, the Berryville Architectural Review Board (ARB) recommended that the town give the owners of 112 Josephine until Dec. 31, 2023, to renovate the cabin, all the while adhering to a timeline to reach certain milestones as progress is made.
Also, the panel recommended giving Brown until the end of next year to upgrade 225 Josephine. It recommended giving the owners of 114 Josephine and 12 First until the end of this year to refurbish the structures. Those properties need more urgent attention, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
The ARB was asked to get involved because it delves into matters involving historic properties. Its suggestions were forwarded to the Berryville Planning Commission, which makes recommendations to the council on how to handle land-use issues.
On April 26, the commission concurred with the ARB's recommendations for 12 First, 114 Josephine and 225 Josephine. It also recommended that if the council determines 112 Josephine needs to be upgraded, the owners be given sufficient time to do so.
Council members on Tuesday night did not discuss any of the properties at length before scheduling the June 14 hearing.
The council doesn't plan to take any action regarding the properties immediately after the hearing. Instead, it intends to wait until its July 12 meeting, considering public comments in the meantime, Dalton said.
