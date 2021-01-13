BERRYVILLE — A vacant, dilapidated house at 227 Josephine St. will be torn down if its owner doesn’t refurbish it soon.
Tuesday night, in a unanimous vote, Berryville Town Council officially declared the house a potential public health and safety hazard. Town Manager Keith Dalton was directed to notify the property owner of the council’s intent to demolish it under provisions of Chapter 5 in the town’s code.
Code Section 5-3, paragraph (b), authorizes council employees or their agents to remove, repair or secure any building, wall or other structure determined to be a health or safety risk, if the owner/lien holder doesn’t do so “after reasonable notice and a reasonable time.” A written notice must be served on the owner or sent by certified or registered mail to his or her last-known address. A notice also must run in a local newspaper weekly for two weeks.
The owner, who wasn’t identified, basically will have 30 days from the date the letter was received or the second newspaper notice was published — whichever is later — to upgrade the structure, Dalton said.
If the owner doesn’t act, the town intends to proceed with having the house razed as soon as possible, he said.
The owner then will be billed for the cost, as the code allows. If the bill isn’t paid within 30 days, a tax lien can be placed on the property, Dalton added.
According to Dalton and Councilwoman Diane Harrison, an exterior wall has collapsed along with part of the structure’s roof.
“It looks like termites have gone after it, too,” said Harrison, who drove by the property earlier in the day.
That may be water damage, Dalton speculated.
Anyway, “it’s in dire condition,” he said. “We obviously must move quickly” to ensure the house doesn’t further collapse upon someone who might walk near it.
The demolition cost isn’t yet determined. Dalton said the town initially can pay the cost either with funds budgeted for “spot blight” abatement or contingency funds.
Five other dilapidated structures along Josephine Street, including ones on either side of 227, are targeted as part of future blight abatement efforts. Town staff will attempt to get in touch with their owners.
If 227 Josephine collapses entirely, it could further damage the structures beside it, Harrison said.
Other structures targeted for blight abatement are on Cattleman’s Lane and First Street. Yet most of the targeted structures are along Josephine. Their dilapidation includes portions of roofs being gone as well as structural or foundation problems, according to Mayor Jay Arnold.
Nevertheless, 227 Josephine is “the structure in most need of attention,” said Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez.
“Probably all of the properties deserve attention,” Dalton said. “It’s just a matter of what we’re able to do in terms of staff time and budget.”
