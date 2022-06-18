BERRYVILLE — A Winchester engineering firm will study Berryville’s sanitary sewer system to determine where improvements are needed to curb inflow and infiltration (I&I) problems.
Earlier this week, Berryville Town Council voted unanimously to appropriate $125,000 to have Pennoni Associates do the study. The money will come from federal funds the town received toward recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
I&I refers to stormwater runoff and groundwater getting into a wastewater treatment system from sources such as damaged pipes and manholes, basement sump pumps, roof gutter downspouts and outdoor drains on private property. It can overload sewers, thereby polluting rivers and streams, and reduce the treatment system’s useful life, according to information online.
Study results will be used to identify specific improvements that Berryville’s system needs and prioritize them, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
In recent years, numerous residents have told the council about drainage problems in their yards and neighborhoods.
Rain gauges and meters will be installed as part of the study to measure amounts of water going into Berryville’s system, a report in the council’s agenda packet showed.
Pennoni proposed four options for the council to consider. The council selected the least expensive one.
Others options would provide more detailed information. However, Councilwoman Diane Harrison said she believes the chosen one should provide enough information for the town to “get a handle” on what’s causing its problems.
Harrison chairs the council’s Streets and Utilities Committee, which initially examined Pennoni’s proposals.
Town officials will work with the firm to determine when it’s appropriate in the coming months for the study to be done, such as by examining historical rainfall data, Dalton said.
In other business:
• A balanced budget of approximately $11.1 million was adopted by the council for the new fiscal year that will start on July 1.
The spending plan reflects a roughly $2.84 million increase from the current fiscal year’s amended budget of a little more than $8.26 million. Much of the increase is pandemic recovery funds, according to Dalton.
No tax increases are included.
The real estate tax rate will remain 20 cents per $100 of assessed value. At that level, the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 will continue paying $300 in annual taxes to the town.
For personal property, the tax rate will remain $1.25 per $100 of assessment. However, state funds the town receives from the Personal Property Tax Relief Act (PPTRA) of 1998 will continue to cover 70% of most vehicle owners’ bills.
The tax rate for business machinery and tools will remain $1.30 per $100 of assessment.
Berryville residents also pay Clarke County taxes.
Utility rates will remain $8.15 for water and $17.27 for sewer per 1,000 gallons of water used for either service. Still, administrative fees will increase from $12.34 to $18.07 for water and from $7.22 to $9.65 for sewer. That amounts to a monthly $8.16 monthly increase.
Administrative fees were imposed in 2019 to ensure that all customers contribute toward costs to operate and maintain the water/sewer system, regardless of how much or little water they use. The money is to eventually be put toward upgrading the system.
• Council paid tribute to Viola Brown, who was 110 and Berryville’s oldest resident when she died on May 21.
A resolution in her honor was adopted in a unanimous vote and read aloud by Town Clerk Paul Culp.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting a similar resolution during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Brown was born in 1911. She moved to Clarke County with her parents from Fauquier County seven years later. She and John Lampkin married in 1936, built a home and raised two children together. After Lampkin died in 1982, she married the Rev. Paul Brown, with whom she lived for six years before he died, the council’s resolution shows.
“Throughout her long life, she regarded no task as too large or too small for her work ethic,” the resolution reads.
Brown, who was African American, “was a witness to seismic changes in every area of American life, particularly in the realm of civil rights,” the resolution states.
And, “in all aspects of life, she emphasized the love of God and service to others,” the resolution continues.
• Council reappointed Kim Kemp and Gwen Malone to the Berryville Planning Commission and Susan Godfrey to the Berryville Architectural Review Board. Each of their new terms will last four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.